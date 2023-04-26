N.B. languages commissioner can investigate complaints about nurses' exam, top court rules

New Brunswick's top court has cleared the way for the province's languages commissioner to investigate two complaints against the Nurses Association of New Brunswick over the exam nurses take to get a licence.

The association had previously twice blocked the commissioner's office from pursuing the matter, which began seven years ago and centres on the high failure rate among francophone nurses after the association adopted the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses, or NCLEX-RN.

Complainants have alleged poor translation and limited availability of French-language study materials.

In a written decision last week, the Court of Appeal of New Brunswick ruled Official Languages Commissioner Shirley MacLean "reasonably interpreted her statutory duties and her decision to investigate is owed deference.

"She cannot be prevented from investigating as she must carry out her quasi-constitutional mandate to oversee the protection of language rights under the Act," Justice Charles LeBlond wrote on behalf of the three-justice panel.

Students' future may depend on outcome

LeBlond noted the matter has "been without resolution for several years and there are many francophone nursing students whose future may depend on the outcome of the commissioner's investigation.

"It is high time she was permitted to undertake it."

Nurses association CEO Denise LeBlanc-Kwaw declined to comment Monday, saying the association had just received a copy of the Thursday decision and "has not yet had an opportunity to fully review" it.

MacLean declined to comment, noting the decision may still be subject to appeal.

The New Brunswick Nurses Union also declined to comment.

There are an estimated 1,200 vacant nursing positions in the province, union vice-president Maria Richard said earlier this year.

First complaint filed in 2016

A complaint against the Nurses Association of New Brunswick was filed with the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages in July 2016 over the January 2015 adoption of the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses.

The complaint raised two main issues with the entry-to-practice examination used to assess the competence and abilities of all nursing students wishing to enter the nursing profession in New Brunswick.

After the new exam was introduced in 2015, almost half of New Brunswick nursing students failed. At the University of Moncton, their success rate dropped to 32 per cent from 91 per cent. (CBC)

First, it alleged francophone students were placed at a disadvantage compared with their anglophone colleagues because the exam was not properly translated from English into French.

In addition, it alleged francophone students were put at an even greater disadvantage because of the limited availability of French-language study/resource materials.

Association found in violation of act in 2018

Then-commissioner Katherine d'Entremont investigated and in a report released in May 2018, found the association in violation of the Official Languages Act on both counts.

D'Entremont made several recommendations, including that the association report back within four months on what steps it had taken to comply with the act.

Instead, the association filed an application for judicial review of the d'Entremont's findings, seeking to have them quashed by the court.

D'Entremont subsequently retired and the interim languages commissioner, Michel Carrier, engaged in talks with the association, which led to the withdrawal of the application for judicial review on Jan. 14, 2019.

But the issue regarding the availability of French language resource materials remained unresolved.

2 new complaints filed in 2019

In July and August 2019, two additional complaints were filed with the interim commissioner's office by two new complainants. They raised the same issue as the first but further alleged the association had not taken any steps in response to d'Entremont's recommendations.

Carrier advised the complainants his office would not investigate because a private action, involving different parties, had been filed regarding the lack of resource materials. The interim commissioner said he could not investigate while the matter was before the courts.

In March 2020, following the appointment of the current commissioner, MacLean, a further complaint was filed by the 2019 complainants, asking her to revisit Carrier's decision and to investigate the matter to see what the association had done since d'Entremont's report. MacLean confirmed in October 2021 she would investigate.

Official Languages Commissioner Shirley MacLean was awarded costs of $7,000. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

The association objected and filed another application for judicial review, seeking an order to prohibit the investigation from taking place, largely based on the argument the matter had been settled by the withdrawal of the first judicial review application.

The application judge agreed with the association. He found the commissioner's office and the association had reached a settlement, which precluded the investigation contemplated by MacLean and awarded costs against the commissioner.

MacLean appealed, arguing the judge erred in prohibiting her investigation. Her case was heard on May 11.

The appeal court awarded costs of $7,000 to the commissioner.

The other members of the three-justice panel included former chief Justice Ernest Drapeau and Justice Kathleen Quigg.