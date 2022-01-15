Storm leaves power outages, bad highway conditions

Some people in New Brunswick are waking up to no power Saturday morning

N.B. Power is reporting more than 990 customers are without power, almost all in the Kennebecasis Valley and Fundy area.

Environment Canada winter storm warnings are still in effect for most of southeastern New Brunswick, where a few more centimetres of snow are expected, ending this morning.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said about 10 more centimetres of snow will fall in southern New Brunswick this morning, with temperatures dipping to between -16 and -21 C, feeling like -26 to -35 C with the wind chill.

As skies clear this afternoon, winds will reach up to 60 km/h, Simpkin said, diminishing later in the afternoon.

Falling temperatures with cold wind chills today. Howling winds 50 gusting to 100km/h. 5-10 cm of snow in S NB, PEI and Mainland NS. Cape Breton 5-10 mm rain/FZRA/Ice Pellets then 5-15 cm of snow. <a href="https://twitter.com/WKNDMornings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WKNDMornings</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peistorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peistorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/ixUVfFdMEW">pic.twitter.com/ixUVfFdMEW</a> —@tsimpkin

As much as 30 centimetres of snow fell in parts of the province.

Extreme cold warnings for northern New Brunswick are also expected to end later this morning. Temperatures felt as low as -36 C with the wind chill in some areas overnight.

Roads are slippery. Police are warning people to drive carefully and avoid highway travel.

Travel advisories were implemented Friday night for southeastern parts of highways 1 and 2. They remained in effect Saturday morning for Highway 2 from the Nova Scotia border at Sackville to Fredericton.