Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

Traffic delays expected as winter storm rolls through province

Winter storm watches have turned to warnings as New Brunswick's eastern and southern regions are expected to get 20 to 40 centimetres of snow and wind gusts up to 80 kilometres an hour, according to Environment Canada.

Up to 40 centimeters of snow expected in southeastern part of the province

CBC News ·
Visibility is expected to be reduced to near zero Friday because of falling and blowing snow. (Wallis Snowdon/CBC)

Winter storm watches have turned to warnings as New Brunswick's eastern and southern regions are expected to get 20 to 40 centimetres or more of snow and wind gusts up to 80 kilometres an hour, according to Environment Canada.

The areas affected include the east coast, the Fundy coast and the Grand Lake/Queen's County area.

Snow is expected begin Friday morning and end overnight, said the warning.

Precipitation is expected to begin with flurries, and snowfall will become heaviest in the afternoon and evening, said forecasters.

"Strong northerly winds will also develop later today and in conjunction with the fresh snowfall will result in poor visibility in blowing snow," the warning said.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the snow will be moving northeast quickly, and there could be a mix of snow and rain into the night. She said pockets along the coastline could get more rain than snow, but inland areas will get lots of snow.

The warning said visibility will be "suddenly reduced to near zero at times" and asks people to watch for transportation delays.

A special weather statement has been issued for several other areas, including Fredericton, Oromocto, St. Stephen and the Stanley-Doaktown-Blackville area, where up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected and wind gusts up to 70 kilometres an hour.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now