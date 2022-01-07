Traffic delays expected as winter storm rolls through province

Winter storm watches have turned to warnings as New Brunswick's eastern and southern regions are expected to get 20 to 40 centimetres or more of snow and wind gusts up to 80 kilometres an hour, according to Environment Canada.

The areas affected include the east coast, the Fundy coast and the Grand Lake/Queen's County area.

Snow is expected begin Friday morning and end overnight, said the warning.

Precipitation is expected to begin with flurries, and snowfall will become heaviest in the afternoon and evening, said forecasters.

"Strong northerly winds will also develop later today and in conjunction with the fresh snowfall will result in poor visibility in blowing snow," the warning said.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the snow will be moving northeast quickly, and there could be a mix of snow and rain into the night. She said pockets along the coastline could get more rain than snow, but inland areas will get lots of snow.

The warning said visibility will be "suddenly reduced to near zero at times" and asks people to watch for transportation delays.

A special weather statement has been issued for several other areas, including Fredericton, Oromocto, St. Stephen and the Stanley-Doaktown-Blackville area, where up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected and wind gusts up to 70 kilometres an hour.