N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province has no strategy to increase vaccination rate

Dr. Jennifer Russell says New Brunswick has seen a "levelling off" of vaccination numbers, especially in the age groups of 12 to 19 and 20 to 29, even with the increase in COVID-19 cases seen in the province since last weekend.

"This population is quite vulnerable right now," Russell, the chief medical officer of health, said Thursday on Information Morning Fredericton.

But she would not address a specific strategy to get more people vaccinated, beyond the province's efforts to encourage peope through social media.

Regional health authority vaccination clinics in pharmacies will continue, but mobile, or pop-up clinics, have been stopped, she said.

Hospitalization rates are what the province is focusing on right now, she said. No one was in hospital with COVID as of Wednesday.

The 31 new COVID-19 cases that have been reported in New Brunswick since last Saturday haven't come as a surprise to Public Health, said Russell.

Officials were expecting to see increasing numbers, but based on modelling, this shouldn't translate into higher numbers of people hospitalized or in need of intensive care, she said.

"Except for those who are unvaccinated."

According to the Public Health dashboard, which was last updated on Wednesday, 68.2 per cent of the eligible population in New Brunswick is fully vaccinated and 82.4 per cent has had at least one dose.

The New Brunswick Medical Society has called for vaccinations to be mandatory for all health-care workers.

At the same time, the Canadian Medical Association and the Canadian Nurse Association have also cited mounting concerns over the delta variant of the coronavirus, which was first seen in India, and the dropping of vaccination rates across Canada.

But according to Russell, "a lot of first dosers" went to pop-up clinics recently, even on the New Brunswick Day holiday on Monday.

"We do expect that, over the course of the next four weeks, hopefully this population will get their second dose."

Russell said it's really now up to the public to "roll up their sleeves and get that done."

2 new cases reported on Wednesday

No new case numbers or vaccination totals have been released by the province yet, but two new cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total active cases in new Brunswick to 41, most of which are in the Moncton region.

A total of 258 people, including the infected people and their direct contacts, were self-isolating as of Wednesday. The isolation period has dropped to 10 days from 14.

Possible exposure notices

Public Health has identified positive cases in people who may have been infectious while travelling on the following flights:

July 26 – WestJet Flight 3404 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 4 p.m.

– from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 4 p.m. July 25 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:54 p.m.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:54 p.m. July 25 – Air Canada Flight 7546 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 2:27 p.m.

– from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 2:27 p.m. July 19 – WestJet Flight 3461 – from Ottawa to Toronto, departed at 10:00 a.m.

– from Ottawa to Toronto, departed at 10:00 a.m. July 19 – WestJet Flight 3404 – from Toronto to Fredericton, departed at 3:40 p.m.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

July 23 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., July 25 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., July 28 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 29 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and July 30 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Tony's Bistro & Patisserie , 137 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton

, 137 McLaughlin Rd., Moncton July 30 between noon and 11:30 p.m., July 31 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. – La Coast , 358 Main St., Shediac

, 358 Main St., Shediac July 30 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., July 31 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Gahan House Hub City , 55 Queen St., Moncton

, 55 Queen St., Moncton July 30 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – The Keg Steakhouse , 576 Main St., Moncton

, 576 Main St., Moncton July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.- Angie's Show Palace , 187 Champlain St., Dieppe

, 187 Champlain St., Dieppe July 30 between 7 p.m. and midnight - Osaka Hibachi , 599 Main St., Moncton

, 599 Main St., Moncton July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Cassi Lounge , 212 St. George St., Moncton

, 212 St. George St., Moncton July 30 between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. - Kings Club , 841 Main St., Moncton

, 841 Main St., Moncton July 30 between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Cannabis NB , 40 Wyse St., Moncton

, 40 Wyse St., Moncton July 30 between noon and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore , 65 Main St., Moncton

, 65 Main St., Moncton July 30 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. – H&M , 1477 Paul St., Dieppe

, 1477 Paul St., Dieppe July 30 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Chapters , 499 Paul St., Moncton

, 499 Paul St., Moncton July 30 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Tokai Ramen , 823 Main St., Moncton

, 823 Main St., Moncton July 29 between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – St. James Gate , 14 Church St., Moncton

, 14 Church St., Moncton July 29 between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Magic Mountain Mini Putt , 150 Magic Mountain Rd., Moncton

, 150 Magic Mountain Rd., Moncton July 28 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Pump House – Brewpub & Restaurant , 5 Orange Lane, Moncton

, 5 Orange Lane, Moncton July 28 between 3 p.m. and midnight and July 29 between 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. – Cheers' Beverage Room and Catering , 63 Brandon St., Moncton

, 63 Brandon St., Moncton July 28 between 3 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. – Pizza Delight, 188 Mountain Rd., Moncton

Saint John region, Zone 2:

July 27 between 5:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m. – Saint John Ale House , 1 Market Sq., Saint John

, 1 Market Sq., Saint John July 27 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Hopscotch , 4 Canterbury St., Saint John

, 4 Canterbury St., Saint John July 27 between 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Italian By Night , 97 Germain St., Saint John

, 97 Germain St., Saint John July 27 between 10:15 p.m. and midnight – Churchill's Bar and Pub , 8 Grannan St., Saint John

, 8 Grannan St., Saint John July 27 between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. – Uptown Pub Down Under Bar, 88 Prince William St., Saint John

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

There is a single exposure notice for the Fredericton area on July 26 for Maritime Bus Coach 1908, from Moncton to Fredericton, which departed at 4:20 p.m.

People who may have been exposed to the virus at the growing list of possible locations across the province are now being urged to request a COVID-19 test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment.

Public Health's advice on the website for people who have been at any of the locations at the dates and times specified has been to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the potential exposure and, only if any symptoms develop, to immediately self-isolate and book a test.

But the most recent news releases issued by the province indicate "anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure" should get tested.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.