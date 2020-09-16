New Brunswick reports no new cases of COVID-19, offers online test request

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

There are still three active cases in the province, including two in the Moncton region. Both individuals are self-isolating.

The other case is a person from the Edmundston region who tested positive in Quebec and is self-isolating there.

The number of confirmed cases from Public Health in New Brunswick is 194, and 189 people have recovered.

On Tuesday, 473 tests were conducted, bringing the total tests to date to 67,540.

There have been two deaths in the province related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Online test request available

If you think you've been exposed to the coronavirus you can now make an online request to be tested for COVID-19.

First, you would do the self-assessment on the GNB website, then you'd follow the recommended advice. If the advice is to get tested, the request can be submitted online from the site.

It can take up to 24 to 48 hours for a test assessment centres to make contact and schedule an appointment. During that time, if you have one symptom, you don't have to self-isolate. If you have two symptoms, you must self-isolate from the time the test is arranged until the time you get your results.

It can take up to five days before a person can test positive after being exposed to COVID-19, Public Health says.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: