No new cases of COVID-19 in N.B. for 8th straight day
Once again, New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19. Sunday's announcement makes it eight straight days of no new confirmed cases.
Only seven people are confirmed to still have the coronavirus in the province
Once again, New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19. Sunday's announcement makes eight straight days of no new confirmed cases.
Of the 118 cases confirmed in the province so far, 111 have recovered, leaving just seven still with the virus.
Of the remaining cases, four patients are in hospital but none is in intensive care.
"We are in a fortunate position in New Brunswick," said chief medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell in a written news release Sunday.
"But this is still the time to be patient and vigilant. We want to give citizens and businesses every opportunity to recover from this crisis. We must follow a strategic, methodical approach to get there."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.