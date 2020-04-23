No new cases of COVID-19 in N.B. for 8th straight day

Once again, New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19. Sunday's announcement makes eight straight days of no new confirmed cases.

Of the 118 cases confirmed in the province so far, 111 have recovered, leaving just seven still with the virus.

Of the remaining cases, four patients are in hospital but none is in intensive care.

"We are in a fortunate position in New Brunswick," said chief medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell in a written news release Sunday.

"But this is still the time to be patient and vigilant. We want to give citizens and businesses every opportunity to recover from this crisis. We must follow a strategic, methodical approach to get there."