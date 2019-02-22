Partisan politics, mystery drones and a climate emergency: Your weekend briefing

Good evening,

Miramichi Valley High School students bond with athletes while organizing the Special Olympics New Brunswick Winter Games in our video of the week. The games kicked off Thursday evening and run through the weekend.

Our Vanessa Blanch spoke with the students to find out how their role in the games was life-changing.

Miramichi Valley students bond with local athletes while organizing the Special Olympics New Brunswick Winter Games. 0:37

Partisan politics

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs called Federal Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer 'future prime minister' at a pro-oil industry rally in Moosomin, Sask. (CBC)

New Brunswick taxpayers paid $5,000 to fly Premier Blaine Higgs and a staffer to Saskatchewan last week to promote pipelines and the energy sector. But during the trip, the premier attended a rally where he endorsed federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer as a future prime minister.

As Jacques Poitras reports, Higgs's comments appear at odds with the convention that government-funded trips not be overtly partisan.

"Should I be doing that or not? I've generally said what I believe in and what I think is going to get results," Higgs said.

Opposition MLAs criticized the partisan display.

"I don't think taxpayers should pay for any trips that are perceived as partisan for the Conservative party of New Brunswick or even of Canada," said Liberal MLA Roger Melanson.

Speaking of pipelines, TransCanada Corp., the company behind the abandoned Energy East proposal, is asking federal regulators for permission to ship natural gas from Western Canada through existing pipelines to Eastern markets, including Atlantic Canada.

Mystery drones

Residents in the Bear Island area say drones have been flying low over their homes. (Submitted)

It's a bird. It's a drone. It's a student from the flight college?

People who live in the Bear Island and Lake George area were alarmed by the presence of what was thought to be large drones flying close to their homes for months. The mystery UFOs — they were literally unidentified flying objects — would appear at night, hover low and circle houses and vehicles, residents said.

The machines raised concerns for privacy and questions about enforcing regulations on operating drones.

Well, with the help of the Mounties, we may have gotten to the bottom of the case. They were planes. RCMP confirmed that on at least one occasion the drone was actually a small plane from a flight school.

But not everyone is convinced.

The government announced Brian Harriman's resignation on Friday. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

This week in cannabis-related news:

Brian Harriman, CEO and president of NB Liquor and Cannabis NB, has resigned from his post to take the job as chief operating officer of Sundial Growers, a privately held cannabis producer in Calgary.

His resignation comes amid low cannabis sales, employee layoffs, store closures and supply shortages just months after legalization.

In Saint John, the president of Crosby's Molasses announced he's starting a cannabis edibles business. James Crosby says the company, EYG Consumables, has applied for a licence with Health Canada and purchased a property in the McAllister Industrial Park.

Legalized edibles are expected to hit retail shelves later this year.

In St. Stephen, the owner of a proposed aquaponics farm shifted his vision from farming fish and "leafy green produce" to, well, another, more potent kind of leafy green produce. Tanner Stewart will use his system to grow cannabis while farming tilapia.

"You're creating an ecosystem essentially," Stewart said.

"It's plants and animals living together in an ecosystem providing what they need to each other."

Climate emergency

Edmundston Mayor Cyrille Simard says the city's declaration of a climate emergency won't just be a symbolic move, but affect policy and long-term planning decisions. (CBC)

What do Vancouver, Halifax and Edmundston have in common? Besides producing celebrities (#RochVoisineForever), the cities have declared a climate emergency.

Mayor Cyrille Simard said the declaration, which calls for accelerating the shift to greener forms of energy, reflects the impact climate change is already having on the community.

"We see the impact on the ground, we see the cost of that," he said, pointing to torrential rains, flooding that's worse and more frequent, and invasive species.

He hopes other municipalities will follow.

The flood zone

Flooding along Route 105 near Jemseg, a community southeast of Fredericton in 2018. (Philip Drost/CBC)

The spring freshet is just around the corner, and officials, communities and now an insolvency trustee are urging folks to be prepared for another potentially disastrous flood.

In Jemseg, a group of volunteers will be hosting an all-day workshop to discuss ways to prepare for future flooding. The workshop, which starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Jemseg Lions Centre, will give residents the chance to recognize vulnerable areas of their communities and start thinking up solutions and prepare for another flood event.

The area was devastated last spring when the St. John River and Grand Lake swelled to historic levels.

Are you a waterfront resident? Be sure to read the handy financial advice offered by Kristi Neilsen, a Saint John-based licensed insolvency trustee.

Neilsen touches on creating a financial cushion, insurance providers and tips to ensure you're protected if a flood comes.

In Nauwigewauk, the province is moving ahead with plans to raise the only road onto Darlings Island — a road that's often flooded during the spring freshet.

But, as Connell Smith reports, in December the province purchased a home for $295,000 that was built on the flood-prone road three years earlier with approval from the province.

The cost of cancer

Marilyn Steele before her cancer diagnosis. (Submitted by Lesley Steele)

On Dec. 7, Marilyn Steele was told she could die of a rare cancer in three months. Her doctor said surgery wasn't an option in New Brunswick or Nova Scotia, so the Nashwaak Bridge woman headed to Florida to undergo the procedure.

She accumulated $144,000 in medical bills, and now her family faces the prospect of selling their house.

"We're not rich people," she said. "We're both retired on a small pension. And the only asset that we have is our home. And it's a very modest three-bedroom bungalow in the country."

A spirited musher

Remy Leduc won the Challenge of the North Award for his performance in his first Yukon Quest race. (Akkada Kennel Facebook page, Yukon Quest/Whitney McLaren)

New Brunswick's Remy Leduc may not have won the renowned Yukon Quest, a 1,000-mile dog-sledding race from Whitehorse to Alaska; he was just happy to cross the finish the line.

His efforts during his first Quest earned him the Challenge of the North Award, which is given to the musher who best exemplifies the spirit of the race.

He's already planning for next year's race.

