Gone Games, the Liberal leadership and a giant duck: It's your weekend briefing

Good evening,

Here's what we're talking about this week:

Video of the week:

Arnold Hawkins turned 108 years old this week. The Beaver Harbour man may be the second-oldest man in Canada, and possibly the oldest man in New Brunswick.

He's feeling as spry as ever.

"I'm born now, just got born," Hawkins said.

Check out his story:

Arnold Hawkins is turning 108, but says he feels 31, or maybe 60. 0:56

Top stories:

1. Gone Games

There was hope for the pro-Games contingent mere hours before the provincially imposed deadline of Jan. 30 to solve the funding stalemate and save the troubled 2021 Francophonie Games.

The Moncton-Dieppe games organizing committee presented its lowest cost estimate, $62 million, since the original projection of $17 million ballooned to $130 million. The City of Dieppe was offering a conditional increase in its contribution, and the federal minister of sport offered upbeat comments about talks at the 11th hour.

That hope was dashed at Premier Blaine Higgs's Jan. 30 news conference. New Brunswick will cancel its plan to host the ninth edition of the Games, he said, citing the rising costs of the event and no guarantee a reduced price tag wouldn't go up again.

Premier Blaine Higgs said New Brunswick would not host the 2021 Francophonie Games because of soaring costs. (CBC)

"Once you get into the program and you start spending money, do we get back up to the 80? Do we get back up to the 130?" Higgs said.

The reaction was mixed among politicians and citizens alike. Some see it as sound fiscal judgment, others see it as a "black eye" for the province on the international stage, and there are those who see it deepening the chasm between anglophone and francophone New Brunswick.

Federal Sport Minister Kirsty Duncan said she was "disappointed" and the province wasn't sincere during negotiations.

Third-party MLAs think a probe into the botched Francophonie Games bid is needed to find out what went wrong. Green MLA Kevin Arseneau, left, and People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin are both in favour of an investigation. (CBC)

Third-party MLAs are now calling for a probe into the debacle — something the governing Tories and Liberals, who were in power during the bid process, have dismissed.

And what about that $10 million the province pledged to the games? Sports NB wants it injected into the sports sector.

2. Liberal leadership

We learned last week the New Brunswick Liberal Party will choose its new leader on June 22, much sooner than previous leadership contests, which occurred two years or more after an election defeat. The precarious nature of the minority-government situation is likely behind the rush, and, with under five months to go, political watchers will be keen to see signals from potential candidates.

We got that in a major way this week. A trio of familiar names bowed out of the race, while another sparked fresh speculation with a surprise move.

First, Bathurst MLA Brian Kenny, defeated candidate Susan Holt and Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long all say they will not be candidates.

Former House of Commons sergeant-at-arms Kevin Vickers says he is retiring next month as Canada's ambassador to Ireland and returning to New Brunswick, where he has been talked about as a potential candidate for the Liberal Party leadership. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Then on Friday, former House of Commons sergeant-at-arms Kevin Vickers said he is retiring as Canada's ambassador to Ireland, fuelling further speculation about a leadership run.

René Ephestion, the executive director of Moncton's Nazareth House and a member of the party executive, has also said he will run.

3. A deficit-free N.B.

There's no certainty Blaine Higgs will deliver another state of the province address, but he sure made the most of his first go. The PC premier proclaimed New Brunswick deficit-free and promised two years of balanced budgets.

That makes three in a row after a decade of deficits, and Higgs made good on his campaign pledge earlier than promised.

Premier Blaine Higgs made the announcement Thursday evening during his first state of the province speech at a dinner hosted by the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce. (Stephen MacGillivray/Canadian Press)

"We wanted to show we could solve the problem here in New Brunswick with the tremendous workforce that we have in the civil service working for us each and every day," he said.

The Liberals say eliminating the deficit comes at the expense of crucial services.

"He's cutting back on hospitals, he's cutting back on health care, he's cutting back on infrastructure and we [Liberals] invested in those three and declared a surplus," said Liberal MLA Guy Arseneault.

On Friday, an economist said the timing was right to be able to balance the books and cautioned it's going to become increasingly difficult.

4. Obstetrics closure blame game

The obstetrics unit at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst is expected to reopen next week after it closed in October, according to the health authority, which cited a nursing shortage as the issue.

Vitalité Health Network CEO Gilles Lanteigne told a committee of MLAs this week that the recruitment of nurses is becoming increasingly difficult and called for a reorganization of the system.

Vitalité Health Network CEO Gilles Lanteigne said nurse recruitment is becoming difficult. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

"If you're asking if the system is more fragile today than it was two years ago, I'd say because of human resources and because we haven't made these technological and organizational changes, we are more fragile today," he said.

But lobby group Égalité Santé en Français is pointing the finger squarely at Vitalité's management. The group's president, Dr. Hubert Dupuis, said the authority has ignored the issues for years and patients are feeling the brunt.

"People pay with their health for a management problem," he said. "This is not acceptable."

5. Child protection failure

The provincial child protection failed five siblings from "damaging chronic neglect," according to an investigation by Norm Bossé, New Brunswick's child and youth advocate.

A sheriff discovered the children covered in feces inside a Saint John home more than two years ago.

The report described how social workers failed in their duties and had several opportunities to take action. It included recommendations to improve service delivery and boost accountability.

Child and youth advocate Norm Bossé completed his own independent investigation into a case of child neglect in Saint John. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Bossé wrote this is not an "isolated case" in the province.

Just how many children may be living in similar situations remains unclear. It's a question Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard has been asking for years but, even after becoming minister, she hasn't heard answered.

Last week, Consultant George Savoury's nearly year-long review of the child protection system was released. It found the system under-resourced and called for child protection workers to be deemed an essential service in New Brunswick, similar to health-care workers and police officers.

6. On the brink of eviction

In the days before Mindy Lee Hamilton was scheduled to be evicted from her Fredericton apartment, she was overcome with shame and guilt.

"I just didn't expect that at 38 years old I would be in this position," she said.

Mindy Lee Hamilton was racing against the clock to find affordable housing before she is evicted from her Fredericton apartment on Jan. 31. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Her mental health struggles hindered her ability to work and, subsequently, find affordable housing. She's tried, though. She phoned every service she could find that could help her employment status but, more importantly, locate an affordable home.

She ran into roadblock after roadblock. Hamilton isn't alone, advocates say, because there's a dearth of affordable units in the capital city — a situation that's bordering on a "crisis."

"I'm basically losing my job, losing my home, because I can't make enough money to stay here," Hamilton said. "And every door that I knock on is just closed to my face."

7. A taste of the unusual

The 2019 Canada Winter Games are set to get underway this month in Red Deer, Alta., where a common activity for athletes will be to trade provincial pins. And boy, New Brunswick has really outdone itself this time.

Meet the lumberjack and lumberjill.

The lumberjack and lumberjill have been selected as the official design for Team New Brunswick pins at the 2019 Canada Games. (Submitted)

The real question is yelling "Why?" to the heavens with arms outstretched and palms open — you know, Shawshank-style — but we know you have many more queries. Good thing Julia Wright has got your back and crafted this must-read story.

Oh, and by the way, there's a giant duck head carved into a St. John River island.

The massive duck image can be seen from aircraft, or online mapping services. (Submitted by Ducks Unlimited Canada)

Find out why.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest election updates delivered right to your inbox with The 506er. Subscribe here.