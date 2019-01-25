Wicked weather, lobster love and and items from the past: It's your weekend briefing

Good evening,

Here's what we were talking about this week:

Videos of the week:

New Brunswickers from across the province captured the stunning sights and sounds from a particularly nasty week of weather and flooding. Check out the scene in Saint John's lower west side on Sunday night.

Many communities endured, and continue to endure, ice-covered streets, sidewalks and parking lots, like this gentleman below:

And some good-spirited folks looked on the bright side and had some fun in a rather unfortunate week.

Top Stories:

1. Winter storms

A pair of major winter storms, which brought snow, freezing rain and heavy rain, wreaked havoc in New Brunswick this week. The weather caused widespread school and road closures, localized flooding, dozens of car crashes and major power outages.

Several Moncton streets are covered in deep water, including Mount Royal Boulevard. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

Municipal crews around the province were out in full force trying to clear the streets of ice, and the cleanup effort continues.

A mid-week blast of rain, freezing rain and strong wind gusts left thousands without power overnight Thursday into Friday and many communities are dealing with flash flooding.

At least 38 people were forced from their homes in Sussex after heavy rains caused serious flash flooding on Thursday night in the southern New Brunswick town. (Michele Brideau/Radio-Canada)

In Sussex, flooding forced 38 people out of their homes early Friday.

"Just like most places In the Maritimes and New Brunswick we were absolutely saturated with water," said Mayor Marc Thorne.

2. Legal pot trouble

Cannabis NB sales between Oct. 17 and Dec. 23 totalled $8.6 million, according to unaudited results released Friday. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Unaudited financial results show Cannabis NB is nowhere close to its sales projections for the first six months of legalized recreational cannabis.

And new data show New Brunswickers are buying far less than their neighbours in Atlantic Canada.

Earlier this week, the CBC's Julia Wright examined why some illegal weed dispensaries are staying open in New Brunswick's government-run retail model, a system that was designed to curb black market sales.

CBC News learned this week that a Nova Scotia judge gave the go-ahead for a class-action lawsuit against Moncton-based cannabis producer OrganiGram.

OrganiGram Inc., New Brunswick's largest licensed supplier of medical marijuana, is accused of making customers sick by supplying them with cannabis that was tainted with unapproved pesticides in 2016.

3. Call to change child-protection system

A consultant tasked with reviewing the province's child protection system released his report containing 100 recommendations to government this week.

George Savoury presented more than 100 recommendations to government on how to improve the province's child-protection system. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

Consultant George Savoury is calling for child-protection workers to be deemed an essential service in New Brunswick, similar to health-care workers and police officers, and for a provincial strategy that would provide more training on how to detect neglect.

Investigative reporter Karissa Donkin has the story.

4. Bilingual paramedics

In an abrupt about-face, Health Minister Ted Flemming announced this week every ambulance must be able to provide service in both official languages.

Health Minister Ted Flemming has abandoned a regional-based hiring system that he announced in December. (CBC)

The decision effectively abandons the minister's push for a regional-based hiring system that would have relaxed bilingual hiring requirements in areas where there's less demand for second-language service.

Flemming announced Dec. 18 the province would be implementing that new system, based on an arbitrator's ruling. So, what happened in the month that proceeded? Provincial affairs reporter Jacques Poitras found out.

The story, How a former PC premier helped forge the Higgs government's ambulance compromise, explains who Flemming consulted following blowback from the Dec. 18 announcement. Those people included Bernard Lord.

What is the compromise, you ask? This video has the answers:

The New Brunswick government has found a solution to the bilingual ambulance dilemma that seems to make all sides happy. How'd they do it? 1:27

On Thursday, Poitras was in court as lawyers argued whether that arbitrator's ruling has sweeping constitutional implication for language rights.

5. Lobster love

Nathan Song of Bayshore Lobster and Seafood of Back Bay. He says his company gets 15 to 20 calls a day from buyers in China. (Submitted by Nathan Song)

Businesses with ties to Asian markets have begun investing in Atlantic Canada's lobster industry, as Chinese demand for the product continues to rise.

"We have a very good name in the Chinese market," said Nathan Song, who runs Bayshore Lobster and Seafood. "Lobster is very popular in China now. Everyone [is] looking to jump in the business."

The increased demand from China has come at an opportune time for a Deer Island seafood company and the island community as a whole.

A March 2018 fire devastated a Paturel International lobster processing plant, taking about 100 jobs with it. The loss had wide-ranging effects in the small community.

Eight-one workers continue to be employed at the Paturel International operation on Deer Island. Here, three of them work in the live lobster holding area. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Almost a year later, the CBC's Shane Fowler checked in with the company and community, and what he found was hope rising from the despair.

Although the plant hasn't been rebuilt, the remaining branch of the company that deals with live lobster is booming; benefiting from the shift in the lobster market. Even the Deer Island Chamber of Commerce is optimistic about the future.

6. Oland murder retrial

This week, the Dennis Oland second-degree murder trial heard how the accused's bloodstained sports jacket sat in a police locker for nearly four months before undergoing forensic testing because officers didn't realize what they had.

Const. David MacDonald used a white china marker to circle the 'red, blood-like' stains he found on Dennis Oland's brown sports jacket. (Court exhibit)

That crucial piece of evidence was also handled by the former lead investigator with an ungloved hand, the court heard.

Also this week, the court was given insight into the relationship between the victim, Richard Oland, and his mistress, Diane Sedlacek, such as how the couple were planning a trip together on the day he was killed.

7. From the past

The book, Statistics, Press and Organizations of Jewry in the United States and Canada, includes Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's personal bookplate. (Library and Archives Canada)

A recently resurfaced book from Adolf Hitler's personal library shows a Nazi researcher's work into documenting Canada's Jewish population.

Among the Canadian communities listed was Saint John, where it was estimated there were 683 Jews.

The book, labelled "Confidential," features Hitler's personal ex libris bookplate on the inside cover.

Snapshots of life on the Petit-Cap wharf in the 1970s also resurfaced recently.

Norman Brine fished from the Petit-Cap wharf for many years and is the father of a number of the people in the late Tamra Farrow's wharf photographs. (Tamra Farrow)

Photographs taken by the late Tamra Farrow are being digitized by her friend, retired fisherman BIll Cook, who spent 40 years fishing off the wharf in Petit-Cap, on the Northumberland Strait about 11 kilometres east of Cap-Pelé.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest election updates delivered right to your inbox with The 506er. Subscribe here.