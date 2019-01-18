Snowmaggedon, the AG's week and a pipeline protest: It's your weekend briefing

Good evening,

Here's what we're talking about this week:

Video(s) of the week:

Kevin Leboeuf served in the military for 12 years and in 2016 was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, an everyday battle he's working to overcome. The 31-year-old and his fiancée started a line of beard-care products after Leboeuf started growing out his facial after transitioning from the military, and the business has given him a renewed sense of purpose.

Read how a six-inch beard changed this soldier's life.

You can also check our video on the story:

Kevin Leboeuf served in the military for 12 years. Now he gives tips and helps others with a new beard care line he started with his fiancée Alicia Phillips. 1:48

Leboeuf also stopped by the CBC New Brunswick studio to examine some of the in-house beards. See what he had to say:

Beard connoisseur Kevin Leboeuf and his fiancée Alicia Phillips answer beard-related questions and give tips to CBC New Brunswick's beard models. 2:58

Top stories

1. Snowmaggedon

Earlier this week, the Weather Network sparked panic when it forecast upwards of 50 centimetres of snow for New Brunswick on Sunday. Fortunately, it was a mistake.

The Weather Network explains the 'glitch' in its system. (Twitter/The Weather Network)

Relieved, New Brunswickers went about their week expecting a much more manageable amount of 25 cm or so. But as the days passed, that number started to creep up. Then freezing rain was added to the mix and then heavy rain.

And all of a sudden 50 cm of snow doesn't seem so bad.

Northern New Brunswick could see up to 60 cm, while the southern part of the province is in for a messy mix of snow and rain before freezing overnight. The snow is expected to continue into Monday. Check out the forecast.

The major storm that's expected to sweep the region will bring snow, rain, freezing rain and strong winds Sunday into Monday. (Paul Hantiuk/CBC News)

Oh, and it's going to feel like –35 C in some parts of the province on Saturday.

Stayed tuned to CBC Radio and the CBC website on Sunday as our meteorologists and news team bringing you the latest updates and forecasts for the Maritimes.

2. The auditor general's report

New Brunswick's auditor general was blunt in her assessment of the province's finances, its education system and the Crown corporation that handles workers' compensation claims.

Auditor General Kim MacPherson says frequent system changes and lack of accountability have taken a toll on student learning. (Michel Corriveau/Radio-Canada)

The provincial debt has reached a historic, unsustainable high, said Kim MacPherson.

Political meddling is to blame for poor student assessment scores, she said.

WorkSafeNB needs to overhaul how it handles injured worker claims, she said.

MacPherson made headlines Wednesday for taking the provincial government to task, and CBC News was there to break down the news and gather reaction from the key players.

'Living beyond our means': Auditor general troubled by debt growth

Frequent school reforms hurt student performance, auditor general finds

Take politics out of education, says teachers' union leader

WorkSafeNB claims process preventing injured workers from returning sooner: AG report

TL;DR? Check out this video:

New Brunswick's record debt keeps getting worse, according to the auditor general. Here's a breakdown of key findings in her annual report. 1:56

3. Dennis Oland retrial

The Saint John Police Force had a tough week during four days of testimony from Sgt. Mark Smith, head of the forensic identification service, at Dennis Oland's second-degree murder retrial.

Sgt. Mark Smith was cross-examined this week by Dennis Oland defence lawyer Michael Lacy. (CBC)

Smith told the court there was more he could have done to protect the crime scene, where Richard Oland's body was discovered in July 2011. Smith's conduct and credibility were also challenged by the defence, as it suggested he made several questionable decisions and grave oversights during his investigation.

On Friday, Smith admitted he kept silent about catching the former deputy chief and another officer in the crime scene. He said it was never his intention to mislead the court.

"I admit to making mistakes at the crime scene, but I'm not a liar," Smith said.

4. Rink raucous

Across the province there are simmering inter-community spats over regionalized recreation. The debates range through issues such as user fees, infrastructure or operating funding from neighbouring communities, and sharing facilities.

The spat in Kennebecasis Valley boiled over this week.

The qplex in the town of Quispamsis. It already has an ice plant and dressing rooms ready for a second ice surface. (Town of Quispamsis)

CBC News reported Quispamsis proposed to neighbours Rothesay and Hampton an expansion of the town's multi-sport recreation facility, the qplex, including the addition of a second ice surface.

The expanded qplex could be a cheaper replacement for the other communities, which have aging rinks that need to be refurbished or replaced.

Rothesay and Hampton aren't having it, and when a resident broached the rink subject at a meeting this week, a trio of Rothesay councillors walked out. Here's what they said:

5. Sex, torture and Nazis

Now that's one way to grab the reader's attention, but, as the CBC's Julia Wright explains, sex, torture and Nazis were common themes in Norm Eastman's work.

The St. Stephen artist was one of the top illustrators behind "sweat magazines" — adventure digests, like Man's Story or World of Men, sold across North America from the 1940s to the 1970s​.

A Norm Eastman illustration for 'Diabolical Horror Cults Terrorise Hong Kong,' a story that appeared in the July 1964 issue of the men's adventure magazine Man's Peril. Lingerie-clad women in perilous situations were a hallmark of Eastman's style, although according to his wife, Jane Eastman, he took on the assignments to pay the bills. (Republished with the permission of Jane Eastman)

"He thought it was funny," said Jane Eastman, Norm's wife of 27 years.

"Norm probably was the most moral person I've ever known, he really was. It was a matter of being able to afford a loaf of bread and peanut butter to eat."

6. In the courts

Maurice Johnson, charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident in connection with the hit-and-run death of Brady Francis last February, appeared in court for the first time Monday morning. The Saint-Charles man waived his right to a preliminary inquiry for "tactical reasons."

A former Harvey Station daycare owner found guilty of assaulting children in her care was sentenced Tuesday to six months on house arrest and one year of supervised probation. Mary Jana McCormack was said to have force-fed children and threw a child up some stairs.

Irving John Hastey, the man charged with second-degree murder in the Christmas Eve killing of Crystal Ann Tracey, selected a trial by jury. Tracey was found dead in her St. Stephen apartment. Hastey was also found unresponsive at the scene and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A Saint John man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to more than 30 bylaw infractions and to criminal negligence causing bodily harm involving his four Louisiana Catahoula dogs. It's alleged Michael Edmond Kirby's dogs were allowed to run at large on the city's west side and bit or tried to bite four different people.

7. Pipeline protest

About 100 people marched in Fredericton on Tuesday in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en anti-pipeline protests in B.C.

Wet'suwet'en members set up blockades in northern British Columbia to prevent Coastal GasLink workers from accessing their traditional territory. Police arrested 14 protesters last week.

Ron Tremblay, the traditional grand chief of the Wolastoq Grand Council, says he sees parallels between the arrests in British Columbia and the Sisson mine and fracking protests in New Brunswick. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

"They are our brothers and sisters," said Ron Tremblay, grand chief of the Wolastoq Grand Council. "We want to stand side by side and in total support of the Wet'suwet'en traditional government."

Logan Perley, freelance journalist for CBC New Brunswick and a member of Tobique First Nation, was there and crafted an opinion piece on the issue. Check it out below:

More than 100 people joined a Fredericton rally in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en nation in B.C. Logan Perley, freelance journalist for CBC New Brunswick and a member of Tobique First Nation, was there and walks us through it. 2:07

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest election updates delivered right to your inbox with The 506er. Subscribe here.