New Brunswick news has been relentless this year — just wait until our year-end coverage rolls out — and it remained so this week. Two major themes dominated headlines, and our reporters tirelessly peeled back layer after layer to give in-depth coverage of the stories that matter to you.

A quick note before we dive in: The 506er will be taking next week off as we prepare the aforementioned year-end coverage (Read: I need to finish Christmas shopping). We'll see you again on Dec. 28, the last Friday of 2018.

Now, here's what we're talking about this week.

Capital budget reverberations

It shouldn't have come as a shock, but the 2019-20 capital budget unveiled by the new Progressive Conservative government took many New Brunswickers by surprise Tuesday. The Blaine Higgs Tories cut a third, or about $265 million, from the $865.5 million the previous Liberal government had expected to spend.

For some municipalities, community groups and schools districts, it was good news. Moncton and Hanwell will get new schools, hospitals in Moncton, Bathurst, Fredericton and Campbellton are getting additions and renovations, upgrades are planned for the Fredericton and Saint John airports.

For others, projects that have been in the works for years — that have already begun, in some cases — are on indefinite hold, their future in jeopardy.

The new Progressive Conservative government pulled the plug on a project already underway that would have seen a new courthouse and a renovated Centennial Building in Fredericton. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The Centennial Building construction site in Fredericton will remain unfinished for at least the next year, the Route 11 upgrade was put on hold, planning for a new school in Moncton was postponed, the new New Brunswick Museum and the $50 million promised by the Liberals were deferred.

And there were some projects that won't be getting off the ground anytime soon.

For about two years, the Anglophone South district education council has been working on a proposal that addressed declining enrolment and aging infrastructure across seven schools in low-income areas of Saint John.

The seven buildings, mixed throughout the south and north ends, are on average 70 years old and less than half full.

The three-phase plan would see some schools close, new ones built and others refitted in neighbourhoods "that tend to be ignored," said Rob Fowler, the council chair. As the council recently wrapped up public consultations, he was hopeful for good news in the capital budget.

The Anglophone South district education council recommended construction of a new K-5 school for Saint John's north end but that project didn't make the cut this week. (Connell Smith/CBC)

The bad news was delivered Tuesday, when Fowler learned the majority of the project would be delayed "at least a year." The council can move ahead with redistributing some students, but there was no money for construction.

"This is a really good project that needs to get done," Fowler said, as the council, in tandem with city officials and community partners, regroups to plan how they will make sure the government hears its plea in the upcoming year.

In the meantime, Fowler is confident district staff will keep the aging infrastructure "clean, safe and environmentally sound," he said.

"It's mounting pressure with the aging building requiring more and more maintenance, so we'll be looking to make sure our maintenance budget is protected this time around once the operating budgets are released."

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says his capital budget still allows for more than $600 million in spending on some projects, including upgrades. (Michel Corriveau/Radio-Canada)

The Higgs government has stayed true to its word on scaling back government spending. Finance Minister Ernie Steeves said continued large-scale deficit spending on infrastructure has worsened the province's net debt, and it needed to be reined in or the province could face a credit-rating downgrade.

"Ultimately, we have to manage our resources and be fiscally smart for the future," Steeves told reporters Tuesday. "There's over $600 million in this budget that's going to help New Brunswickers and that's amazing."

Francophonie Games funding

Speaking about surprises, just about everyone was taken back by the ballooning cost of hosting the 2021 Francophonie Games in Moncton and Dieppe.

The winning bid came with a $17 million cost estimate, but Radio-Canada revealed last week the price tag has soared to $130 million.

In the following days, reporters like Gabrielle Fahmy, Shane Magee and Jacques Poitras — as well as our colleagues at Radio-Canada — uncovered new details about the bid, who knew what, and who knew whom throughout the process. The controversy has led four members from the organizing committee to resign.

Budget doesn't take up much space in the 104-page document. (CBC)

This week, we watched provincial and federal politicians spar over funding and we learned how the provincial government is on the hook for hefty costs even if the games are cancelled.

And that didn't include new stories from Friday evening:

There has been an onslaught of news as fresh details trickle out, so watch out for new stories over the weekend, including a full debrief on Saturday morning.

Video of the week

It's been a year with tragedy after tragedy, scandal after scandal, so let's thank the CBC's Shane Fowler for giving us this palate cleanser of a story on a really big tree.

The huge tree stands out not just on the Fredericton skyline but also in the minds of residents. Have you ever wondered about it? Check out the video below.

Visible from Fredericton's south side, this white pine tree towers above the forest. A Fredericton woman posted a photo of the tree on social media. More than 400 people reached out to say they too were curious about its size and location. 1:08

Worth a read

