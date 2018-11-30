An alleged terror hoax, a Nazi reference and a safer Santa parade: Your weekend briefing

Good evening,

Another week, another widespread power outage caused by a winter storm in the middle of fall. More than 300,000 customers across the Maritimes lost power Thursday when wicked winds and heavy snow pounded the region.

Thousands of NB Power customers in southeastern New Brunswick faced yet another night in the dark this month as crews worked in difficult conditions to restore power — a situation that was almost all but resolved Friday evening.

Not to be outdone by the weather, another familiar newsmaker was also in the headlines. The Dennis Oland retrial continued all week, and you can catch up on the latest in the second-degree murder trial here.

It's been a cold week, so why not start with a heartwarming story of how Grade 9 students from Fredericton High School met with seniors to record their stories for a book. Check out the video below.

Top stories

1. Tories pass throne speech, pave way for shale gas development

Premier Blaine Higgs says he no longer needs legislation that would allow fracking in some areas. (CBC )

One of the first things Premier Blaine Higgs said after the Progressive Conservative throne speech passed Friday was that his cabinet could allow fracking in the Sussex area before the end of the year.

His comments followed an attempt by the Liberals to stymie the Tories from making exemptions to the hydraulic fracturing moratorium.

Critics now fear the revival of shale gas development will spark protests and pull attention away from the debate on climate change.

"It will, like it did in the last five years, suck all of the air out of the room," said Lois Corbett of the New Brunswick Conservation Council.

Jacques Poitras brings you the story.

2. Nazi reference used to call out People's Alliance

Green MLA Kevin Arseneau has been critical of People Alliance Leader Kris Austin's use of the phrase 'common sense,' suggesting it disguises an agenda to undermine francophone rights. (CBC)

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin said he was shocked when Green MLA Kevin Arseneau referenced Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels in calling out the Alliance for its use of the phrase "common sense."

Austin has often used the phrase in describing his hopes to reconfigure duality and bilingualism in the province, but Arseneau suggested it's being used to disguise an agenda to undermine francophone rights.

"I wouldn't say it's a comparison," Arseneau said. "I would say it's an invitation to the parties to explain themselves, to provide clarity on the words 'common sense.'"

The Speaker of the legislature ruled the reference was in poor taste but did not violate parliamentary rules.

3. Alleged terrorism hoax

Brothers Damien Roy, left, and Bailey Roy, right, were arrested in October at the Canada-U.S. border. (CBC )

Two Halifax-area brothers have been charged with committing a hoax related to terrorist activity in October that closed the Woodstock border crossing to Houlton, Maine, on Oct. 26.

Police say Bailey Roy, 21, and Damien Roy, 22, were also charged in Woodstock provincial court with obstruction.

The brothers remain in custody and are due back in court in December.

4. Incarcerated woman learns of miscarriage after ultrasound denied

Julie Arseneau was pregnant at the Miramichi jail for women, but she was refused health care after she started bleeding. A month later, she learned she had lost the baby. (Radio-Canada)

An Edmundston who was pregnant in a Miramichi women's jail said she was denied health care over the course of a month even though she was bleeding "profusely" during that time.

Julie Arseneau said jail staff ignored orders from a judge and a doctor for treatment and to perform an ultrasound.

A few days after her release, she learned she lost her baby.

"It's unacceptable for someone who is in remand not being able to see a doctor when they're pregnant and bleeding," said her lawyer. "Even if someone is accused, they have rights."

5. The inquiry into Adam Carleton's death

The death of Adam Carleton, 33, was the subject of a coroner's inquest, which concluded Tuesday at the Saint John Law Courts. (Submitted by Maria Braam)

A coroner's inquest into the death of Adam Carleton, a 33-year-old insulator who died during a workplace accident at the Irving Oil headquarters in Saint John, has concluded with recommendations to improve worker safety.

Carleton fell from a 10-foot stepladder while insulating a heating pipe on Feb. 5, 2018. He suffered a catastrophic brain injury and later died in hospital.

The recommendations, which are non-binding, are related to working at heights. Julia Wright was at the inquest and examined the calls for improved safety.

6. Moncton's benevolent businessman

Donald McHugh decided to donate supplies to help the Humanity Project to open an overnight emergency shelter after learning about a person getting frostbite sleeping in a tent last week. (Shane Magee/CBC News)

A Moncton businessman had saved money for a post-retirement trip, but instead Donald McHugh, owner of the Up in Smoke Shoppe, used the money to help people in need at a time when they're most vulnerable.

McHugh bought 40 cots, toilet paper, totes and a 40-foot shipping container to help the Humanity Project operate an out-of-the-cold emergency shelter this week. And timing couldn't have been better as the region was pummelled by a severe winter storm.

McHugh said he decided to donate after reading about a young man staying in a tent last week who was found by a police officer showing signs of frostbite. ​

"We have to get these people off the streets into a facility," he told the CBC's Shane Magee.

7. Girl's death prompts changes in Blackville parade

The Blackville Fire Department is making changes to the annual Santa Claus Parade after a four-year-old girl died in Nova Scotia when she fell under a float last week. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

The Blackville Fire Department is instituting new rules for the village's annual Santa Claus Parade following the recent death of a young girl at a Yarmouth parade.

Police said four-year-old MaCali Cormier was running alongside a moving float when she fell underneath. The tragic death has prompted communities to rethink safety of the annual parades.

Blackville Mayor Christopher Hennessy said children often run along the parade route to gather candy. You can read about how the village is making its event safer.

8. Disturbing fires

A charred pile is all that's left of the warehouse behind Irénée Doiron et fils in Paquetville after an overnight fire. (Rene Landry/ Radio-Canada )

A pair of fires shook two New Brunswick communities this week.

In Moncton, the body of a woman was discovered after a fire a New Brunswick Housing apartment. The city fire department said the fire was intentionally set, but no criminal charges are expected.

In Paquetville, a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with arson in connection with a blaze that destroyed part of an auto garage, the main employer in the Acadian Peninsula community. It's the third suspicious fire in the area in the past seven months.

9. Land for a loonie

The mayor of McAdam hopes the offer of cheap land will bring new residents to the community many people know for the preservation of its historic train station. (Joe McDonald)

Oh boy, does the Village of McAdam have a deal for you. The southwestern New Brunswick village, about an hour's drive from Fredericton, is selling land for the price of $1.

For comparison's sake, that's cheaper than a small coffee at Tim Hortons or anything on the McDonald's dollar menu.

It's a gambit Mayor Ken Stannix hopes will revitalize the rural village. And interested parties will have to act fast.

"I have people flying in from Ottawa to have a look at the land," Stannix said. "I also have some people coming in from Nova Scotia.

"I'm pretty confident at least five of the lots are gone already

10. Feces-fuelled greenhouse just 'a dump' to residents

The OSAFE structure sits unfinished in Youngs Cove, much to the despair of neighbours. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

If you're driving through Youngs Cove in the Grand Lake area, you might come across an unusual sight — a structure built out of nine stacked shipping containers with protruding steel ribs. It's the skeleton of one man's vision for an energy-neutral greenhouse that's powered in part by duck feces.

University professor Bahram Rangipour claims his one-of-a-kind creation — a greenhouse that allegedly will never freeze — will be a massive job creator.

"I can create thousands of jobs with this project and people do not have to relocate," he said.

But while a feces-fuelled greenhouse is one man's dream, it's become a nightmare for the neighbours. Shane Fowler spoke with residents about the controversial project.

