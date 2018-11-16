Winter weather, a leader's lament and the need for nurses: It's your weekend briefing

Good evening,

Here's what we're talking about this week:

Winter arrived this week

Motorists were advised to drive for the road conditions on Friday. (CBC)

After fall's roughly three-week run, winter reared its cold, unforgiving head this week. New Brunswickers were left Friday shovelling themselves out from under a second snowstorm in four days.

First responders reported several instances of cars sliding off the road and motor vehicle accidents, including one on Tuesday that claimed the life of a 33-year-old Oromocto woman.

An extroverted, warmhearted world traveller, Jennifer Sullivan Snow is being remembered by her family for her big heart and desire to help others.

Jennifer Sullivan Snow stopped on the Trans-Canada Highway to assist the driver of car that went into a ditch. She was struck and killed by a transport truck.

Sandwiched between the storms was a day of wicked wind that wreaked havoc for NB Power customers. Upwards of 20,000 customers lost power on Wednesday — the third widespread outage in a two-week span.

The Nov. 3 windstorm that left more than 100,000 homes and businesses without electricity trapped a 76-year-old Fredericton woman in her fourth-floor apartment for three days.

NB Power was busy after a windstorm this week cut power to 100,000 customers. (Shane Fowler/CBC )

On top of dealing with a frustrated customer base, the utility has likely blown its storm damage budget for the fiscal year with months of winter weather still to come. The outages come after NB Power president Gaëtan Thomas claimed the power grid was as storm-resistant as ever.

Be sure to check out the CBC New Brunswick Storm Centre during every storm for the latest updates, closures and cancellations.

Gallant stepping down

Former premier Brian Gallant announced Thursday he will resign as leader of the Liberal Party once his replacement has been found.

You can watch his resignation speech below:

Keen-eyed observers, like provincial affairs reporter Jacques Poitras, noticed the resignation announcement struck a different tone than his speech to close the throne speech debate on Nov. 2.

Gallant's words before the vote that defeated his government were contrite and self-reflective on his failings as premier. On Thursday, Gallant's inward focus was nowhere to be seen. Instead, he looked outward, finger firmly pointed in the direction of others. You can read Jacques' analysis here.

The CBC's Robert Jones also explains how remaining on as Liberal leader, which could last months, means Gallant will continue to enjoy all the financial perks that come with the post.

Nurse shortage

After a brief closure in late October, the obstetrics unit at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst closed again Nov. 5 and it will stay that way "until further notice," according to Vitalité Health Network.

The health authority blames the lack of nurses for the closures. The are 376 nursing vacancies across the province, 200 of which fall under the Vitalité network.

Cinthia-Line Boudreau was nine hours into labour when she was told she would have to be transferred to another hospital. (CBC)

The CBC's Gabrielle Fahmy travelled to the Chaleur region to learn what the health network and province are doing to fix the issue and how it's affecting the community, including one mother who's due in a month but doesn't know where she'll give birth.

One Moncton group says the province should look to immigrants to help solve the shortage of nurses and doctors. Justin Ryan of the Multicultural Association of Greater Moncton Area said those professionals are already here.

"People who are highly skilled practitioners in their craft, can't find a path to their own profession other than starting completely from scratch," he said.

Hub City Homelessness

Officials who work with Moncton's homeless population say action needs to be taken to address the growing concern before the winter months, or the consequences will be dire.

"If something doesn't change this winter, we are going to see deaths," said Lisa Ryan of YMCAs ReConnect program.

A person sits among things saved from a homeless tent camp in Moncton the city demolished last week. A city councillor says the city can take a greater role in addressing homelessness. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News) (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

Reporters Vanessa Blanch and Shane Magee examined Moncton's homelessness problem in a series of stories this week, beginning with a plea for emergency shelters during the winter.

The rest of the series examined where the homeless find shelter, how one man was rescued by a new type of housing, and the obligation on the city and council to find a solution.

Worth a read

Don't miss out on these important stories from the past week.

Feel good story of the week

Two sisters born on Prince Edward Island during the Great Depression were sent to an orphanage as infants before they were adopted by different families. They never knew each other; they didn't know the other existed.

Until this year.

Saint Johner Gladys Craig, left, and Betty McMurray of Bathurst learned via the results of a DNA testing kit that they were long-lost sisters. The two were put up for adoption during the Great Depression. (Submitted by Nancy Craig)

The CBC's Julia Wright brings you the heartwarming tale of how two long-lost sisters reunited more than 80 years later.

That's all for this week.

Have a great weekend.

