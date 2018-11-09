Blaine's band, fatal fun and a quick quiz: It's your weekend briefing

Good evening,

Behind the scenes: Fatal Fun

Earlier this week, we rolled out the first of several stories on ATV and snowmobile safety across the Atlantic region as part of a series called Fatal Fun.

The CBC's Atlantic investigative unit, including journalists from all four Atlantic provinces, started the project with three questions: How many people are dying on ATVs and snowmobiles? How are they dying? Why does it keep happening?

We started by collecting data on fatal crashes from police forces across the region. That took months.

Then, with the help of CBC's reference library, we combed through hundreds of news clippings about each crash and obituaries of people who died.

CBC News analyzed reams of data and spoke with dozens of families. Here are the stories of just five families who lost loved ones in ATV and snowmobile crashes. 24:56

We also talk to as many families as possible.

We found that at least 178 people have died on ATVs and snowmobiles across Atlantic Canada since 2012. (That doesn't include people who have been badly injured, like Nova Scotia's Johnny Kenyon.)

More than 178 Atlantic Canadians have died on recreational vehicles since 2012. (Trevor Lyons )

We found the majority of victims were middle-aged men. They most often died between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

About a quarter of victims died in rollover crashes and another quarter died after crashing into trees or stationary objects.

And those who died left behind family grieving members.

Some provincial governments have started looking for solutions, but the problems are complex.

Tory cabinet

Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs and his cabinet ministers were sworn into office Friday, and provincial affairs reporter Jacques Poitras breaks down the unveiled cabinet, which features plenty of new faces and leaves out some veteran politicians.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, centre, stands with the members of the executive council on Friday. (James West/Canadian Press)

Not familiar with New Brunswick's 34th premier? We've got you covered with 8 things you need to know about Blaine Higgs.

Community News

Penobsquis landowner Stephen Moffett has had gas wells on his property for about 20 years. He says if the government feels fracking is safe, he wants it developed in his area. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Community of Penobsquis divided over MLA's push to revive fracking

PC MLA Bruce Northrup, the representative for Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins, said this week the Tory government will move to lift the moratorium on shale gas exploration in areas where there is public support by Christmas. A day earlier, PC Leader Blaine Higgs said that permitting fracking in specific areas is a compromise approach to the divisive issue.

But is there a willingness to frack in the area surrounding Sussex and Penobsquis? The CBC's Tori Weldon found out support is far from overwhelming. The issue is just as polarizing at the political level, as demonstrated by the spirited debate on this week's Political Panel podcast.

Some Cannabis NB stores in New Brunswick have been closed this week because of a lack of inventory. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Illegal pot dispensary is open again as Cannabis NB copes with supply problems

As many as 12 of the 20 Cannabis NB stores were closed in the province at one time this week because they were short of cannabis. Both Fredericton locations were closed, prompting some consumers to return to illegal dispensaries. Cannabis NB employees also missed out of shifts during the closures.

The Crown corporation that runs the stores pointed the finger at producers for failing to meet its initial order by 80 per cent. Producers disputed the claim. One company said it met demand, another said it overshot demand by almost 50 per cent and the third said it did fall just short.

Francophone schools in northwestern New Brunswick were closed Oct. 31 after threatening calls were made to police. (Kassandra Nadeau/Radio-Canada)

Teen arrested in Halloween prank that closed northern New Brunswick schools

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with criminal acts and public mischief after a Halloween prank led to the closure of francophone schools in northwestern New Brunswick. On Oct. 31, all schools and offices in the Francophone Northwest School District were closed after two threatening calls were made against an Edmundston school. Police later said the calls were a hoax.

Moncton's Tower Road dam, one of two city drinking water reservoirs in the Turtle Creek area. (Shane Magee/CBC News)

Moncton could spend $27M on 'worst case' algae fix

The City of Moncton is considering setting aside millions of dollars to deal with blue-green algae in the municipal water supply. Blue-green algae, which can be toxic in a bloom, was found in the Turtle Creek watershed two years ago, but the drinking water quality has been unaffected so far. The city projects spending $27 million by 2021 to find a solution, such as a water purification system.

Saint John city council approved a 10 per cent salary bump for councillors. (Connell Smith, CBC)

Saint John councillors vote themselves a 10% pay increase

Saint John city councillors voted to raise their pay by 10 per cent — an additional $3,000 on top of the $29,800 annual salary. The move was to compensate councillors for a change in federal taxation that will see a third of their salary no longer be tax-free. The vote was far from unanimous, with some councillors expressing unease about a raise when the city is "looking for every opportunity to save a dime." Council also discussed the 2019 budget proposal this week.

Worth a read

Premier Blaine Higgs announces cabinet ministers in the legislature on Friday morning. (CBC)

Have you done your homework? Let's put you to the test. Try our news quiz and see how you do.

