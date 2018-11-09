Blaine's band, fatal fun and a quick quiz: It's your weekend briefing
It's the 'We Know Who's Running New Brunswick' edition
Behind the scenes: Fatal Fun
Courtesy of Karissa Donkin
Earlier this week, we rolled out the first of several stories on ATV and snowmobile safety across the Atlantic region as part of a series called Fatal Fun.
The CBC's Atlantic investigative unit, including journalists from all four Atlantic provinces, started the project with three questions: How many people are dying on ATVs and snowmobiles? How are they dying? Why does it keep happening?
We started by collecting data on fatal crashes from police forces across the region. That took months.
Then, with the help of CBC's reference library, we combed through hundreds of news clippings about each crash and obituaries of people who died.
We also talk to as many families as possible.
We found that at least 178 people have died on ATVs and snowmobiles across Atlantic Canada since 2012. (That doesn't include people who have been badly injured, like Nova Scotia's Johnny Kenyon.)
We found the majority of victims were middle-aged men. They most often died between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
About a quarter of victims died in rollover crashes and another quarter died after crashing into trees or stationary objects.
And those who died left behind family grieving members.
Some provincial governments have started looking for solutions, but the problems are complex.
If you have ideas on how to make the sport safer, please email NBInvestigates@CBC.ca.
Tory cabinet
Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs and his cabinet ministers were sworn into office Friday, and provincial affairs reporter Jacques Poitras breaks down the unveiled cabinet, which features plenty of new faces and leaves out some veteran politicians.
Not familiar with New Brunswick's 34th premier? We've got you covered with 8 things you need to know about Blaine Higgs.
Community News
Community of Penobsquis divided over MLA's push to revive fracking
PC MLA Bruce Northrup, the representative for Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins, said this week the Tory government will move to lift the moratorium on shale gas exploration in areas where there is public support by Christmas. A day earlier, PC Leader Blaine Higgs said that permitting fracking in specific areas is a compromise approach to the divisive issue.
But is there a willingness to frack in the area surrounding Sussex and Penobsquis? The CBC's Tori Weldon found out support is far from overwhelming. The issue is just as polarizing at the political level, as demonstrated by the spirited debate on this week's Political Panel podcast.
Illegal pot dispensary is open again as Cannabis NB copes with supply problems
As many as 12 of the 20 Cannabis NB stores were closed in the province at one time this week because they were short of cannabis. Both Fredericton locations were closed, prompting some consumers to return to illegal dispensaries. Cannabis NB employees also missed out of shifts during the closures.
The Crown corporation that runs the stores pointed the finger at producers for failing to meet its initial order by 80 per cent. Producers disputed the claim. One company said it met demand, another said it overshot demand by almost 50 per cent and the third said it did fall just short.
Teen arrested in Halloween prank that closed northern New Brunswick schools
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with criminal acts and public mischief after a Halloween prank led to the closure of francophone schools in northwestern New Brunswick. On Oct. 31, all schools and offices in the Francophone Northwest School District were closed after two threatening calls were made against an Edmundston school. Police later said the calls were a hoax.
Moncton could spend $27M on 'worst case' algae fix
The City of Moncton is considering setting aside millions of dollars to deal with blue-green algae in the municipal water supply. Blue-green algae, which can be toxic in a bloom, was found in the Turtle Creek watershed two years ago, but the drinking water quality has been unaffected so far. The city projects spending $27 million by 2021 to find a solution, such as a water purification system.
Saint John councillors vote themselves a 10% pay increase
Saint John city councillors voted to raise their pay by 10 per cent — an additional $3,000 on top of the $29,800 annual salary. The move was to compensate councillors for a change in federal taxation that will see a third of their salary no longer be tax-free. The vote was far from unanimous, with some councillors expressing unease about a raise when the city is "looking for every opportunity to save a dime." Council also discussed the 2019 budget proposal this week.
Worth a read
- Kennebecasis officer committed 81 breaches of Police Act, independent report finds
- WorkSafeNB premiums continue to soar to cover 'ever-increasing costs'
- 'We can do better': City hopes to end homelessness after demolishing tent camp
- Irving pollution fine will not go to Irving non-profit
- Former Liberal cabinet minister gets executive job at marketing firm
- Dennis Oland's murder retrial delayed by 'unexpected legal issue'
News quiz
Have you done your homework? Let's put you to the test. Try our news quiz and see how you do.
