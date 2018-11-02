Gallant's gone, wet weather and a quiz: It's your weekend briefing

Good evening,

So, who's going to run New Brunswick?

Not the Liberals.

After weeks of uncertainty following the Sept. 24 election, New Brunswickers were given some clarity Friday. Brian Gallant's tenure as premier came to an end. The writing has been on the wall in the lead-up to the votes Friday that brought down the Liberal government, and Gallant's attempts to win over opposition support weren't enough to keep his job.

He fell one vote short.

Premier Brian Gallant delivers his speech at the closure of the throne speech debate on Friday. Gallant's Liberal government was defeated. (James West/Canadian Press)

"One person can literally change the course of history for our province," he said Friday morning.

Provincial affairs reporter Jacques Poitras was at the New Brunswick Legislature to watch it all unfold and explain what happens next, including the transition of power to the Blaine Higgs-led Progressive Conservatives. Read his report here.

Some of the best young hockey stars, including two New Brunswickers, will be in Saint John all week for the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. The action, split between Saint John's Harbour Station and the qplex in Quispamsis, kicks off Saturday and runs until Nov. 10.

It's going to be a wet and windy weekend. The forecast projects up to 80 millimetres of rain in New Brunswick by the end of Saturday, and some regions along the Bay of Fundy could see upwards of 100 mm. Wind gusts are expected to be higher than 80 km/h in Fredericton and Moncton and as high as 110 km/h in Saint John.

The obstetrics unit at the Chaleur Regional Hospital is closed until at least Tuesday at 8 a.m. (CBC)

Bathurst hospital obstetrics closed again

For the second time in two weeks, the obstetrics unit at the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst closed. The closure, which lasted most of this week, followed a five-day shutdown of the unit last week. Vitalité Health Network said a nursing shortage is the root cause of both closures. Vitalité said the circumstances are beyond its control and could arise again.

On Thursday, the head of the nurses union described how the nurses in the unit were being overworked, which put them and their patients at risk. Paula Doucet said calls for higher pay and training of more nurses has been ignored.

Saint-Quentin Mayor Nicole Somers said getting a second full-time ambulance was like 'Christmas in November.' (CBC)

Saint-Quentin gets increased ambulance service after long battle

After a two-year battle, Saint-Quentin will receive expanded ambulance services in the area. The municipality and its residents have been fighting Medavie Health Services, the company that runs Ambulance New Brunswick, for improved emergency response times after multiple instances where ambulances took more than 40 minutes to respond. Medavie responded with a second full-time ambulance for the area.

"It's Christmas in November," said Saint-Quentin Mayor Nicole Somers.

"It came to a point … emergencies came up and we had no response. People were afraid."

Eric Thériault, a volunteer firefighter and former paramedic, says change in the management of Ambulance New Brunswick is needed. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

Family's wait for ambulance after boy fatally injured in ATV crash angers ex-paramedic

A former paramedic is fighting the same battle for better emergency response times on the Acadian Peninsula following several lengthy ambulance delays. The incident that prompted Eric Thériault to speak out happened last weekend, when 13-year-old Marc-André Gionet died after an ATV crash in Haut-Lamèque. Families, police and firefighters waited on scene for 45 minutes before paramedics arrived, while an ambulance station sat empty a few minutes down the road.

Thériault said families are being "abandoned at the scene," and more paramedics are needed in the area.

Krissy Coleman thought her car had been stolen when she found it missing from the parking lot where she left it. When a man approached her and said she would have to pay more than $300 to get it back she felt as if she was being 'blackmailed.' (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

'It all seems very shady': Towing and booting scheme in Moncton raises alarm

The Moncton Chamber of Commerce has added its voice to a collection of residents upset with a towing and booting scheme that's leaving drivers with a steep bill. City council introduced a new bylaw that caps the amount companies can charge the driver of an illegally parked car. But it doesn't cap how much they can charge for towing — a practice some fear is taking advantage of drivers.

"I felt that we were being held hostage for our car," said one resident. "We needed our car, they knew we needed our car."

A Miramichi Walmart was locked down after a man fired multiple gunshots. He was chased down Route 11 by police and suffered a fatal injury after being stopped in Richibucto. (CBC Files)

Gunman from Miramichi Walmart dies of injuries suffered after chase

Miramichiers were stunned Wednesday after a man opened fire in a Walmart before fleeing the scene in a vehicle and leading police on a 70-kilometre chase that ended near Richibucto. The man, a 26-year-old from Miramichi, died of injuries suffered during the incident, but police have yet to reveal exactly what happened. A 41-year-old woman from Moncton was arrested by Miramichi city police and charged with theft and altering a firearm.

Nadine Street was in the store when the gunshots went off. "[Staff] explained it was a shoplifting thing that kind of went wrong … and he hauled out a gun," she said.

Death is certain, but where you are buried is not. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Fredericton's growing Muslim community is searching for a permanent cemetery

Hasan Alsalh was one of the first Syrian newcomers in New Brunswick to die. At the age of 49, Alsalh succumbed to a fast-acting illness at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital. His death has cast light on a problem for Fredericton's growing Muslim community: where to bury the dead. The closest Muslim cemetery in the province is 120 km away in Sussex, but the community is searching for a permanent burial site closer to the capital.

"I believe it's one of the basic human rights for any part of the society to have a place for their beloved people, to have them to be close enough to visit them at any time, to pray for them, to ease the process of having them at the cemetery," said Mohammad Bakhash, a friend of Alsalh's.

Premier Brian Gallant, left, shakes the hand of Opposition Leader Blaine Higgs after the minority Liberal government was defeated on Friday. (James West/Canadian Press)

