Gallant's gamble, cat café and 'straight' pride: It's your weekend briefing

Good evening,

Here's what we're talking about this week:

Video of the week

Cat lovers, rejoice! A new coffee shop in Fredericton is turning out to be the cat's meow. The Purrfect Cup is the capital city's first cat café. It's like a regular café, but customers can pay an additional fee to enter a separate lounge to spend quality time with some feline friends up for adoption.

The Purrfect Cup on Fredericton's north side offers patrons a chance to snuggle up with a feline friend while getting their caffeine fix. 1:02

Read more: www.cbc.ca/1.4873320

Carbon tax

In a country-wide blitz this week, the federal Liberals pitched the benefits of their carbon plan and announced which provinces were non-compliant and would see the federal backstop imposed on them instead. And New Brunswick is on that list, federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor announced in her home riding.

Federal health minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor talks to CBC New Brunswick's Harry Forestell about the federal government's carbon tax and how it will apply to New Brunswickers. 1:14

Unsure exactly how the carbon tax will work? Check out the first episode, "Carbon tax or shell game?", from the new CBC podcast Front Burner.

CBC News offered extensive coverage on the issue the smart money says will be pivotal in next year's federal election. Here are some of our headlines:

So who's going to run New Brunswick?

Like the legislature, we can't get down to business without a Speaker of the house — and, by golly, we've got one. Liberal MLA Daniel Guitard was playfully dragged to the Speaker's chair by Premier Brian Gallant and PC Leader Blaine Higgs, though it's likely the premier would have preferred dragging a Tory.

Official Opposition Leader Blaine Higgs and Premier Brian Gallant dragged Daniel Guitard to the Speaker's chair in jest to applause. (Government of New Brunswick)

See, Gallant is in a bit of a pickle. Down a vote with Guitard as Speaker, the Liberals need four opposition members to break ranks in order to pass a throne speech. Otherwise, the Gallant government will be defeated and Higgs will have a go at forming government. Maybe "pickle" is an understatement.

With the walls closing in, the Gallant Liberals delivered a throne speech that drew from the other party platforms — "a grab-bag of multi-party promises," wrote Jacques Poitras — in an attempt to win over some votes.

The early indication is that the gamble won't pay off, however. Describing the speech as a "shopping list," Higgs said his MLAs will be voting no, and neither Green Leader David Coon nor People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin were enthusiastic. Both third-party leaders criticized the speech for lacking direction and teeth.

Two days later, Higgs made his case to topple the government and install the Tories in power in his reply to the speech from the throne.The PC leader promised a new way of governing that was more collaborative and a more direct vision for effectively running public services.

PC Leader Blaine Higgs delivered his reply to the Liberal throne speech on Thursday. (CBC)

Top of Higgs's priority list is ambulance services, the issue on everyone's mind these days. It dominated the first day of question period after the Liberals promised to send the issues of a paramedics shortage and ambulance delays to an all-party committee. The Tories said that wasn't good enough and proposed two deadlines if they take power. 1. A week for Medavie, which runs Ambulance New Brunswick, to find a solution. 2. Six months to show improvement or the contract will be cancelled.

TheCBC New Brunswick Political Panel reacted to the throne speech and discussed ambulance services at length. Check out the podcast here.

Community news

A 'straight pride' flag was raised in the village of Chipman over the weekend, and residents are demanding an apology from village council. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

New Brunswick village removes 'straight pride' flag amid backlash

Chipman residents are seeking an apology from the municipal council after it allowed a "straight pride" flag to be raised in the heart of the village. The flag, which was taken done after one day, was the idea of about a dozen residents who met over the past few months to find ways to show support for straight people. In June, Chipman raised its first LGBTQ pride flag. The flag was met with outrage and concern for how the act reflects on the village as a whole. "This is not what we should be known for," said Cassidy Chisholm.

A young buck in a Millidgeville front yard. Deer in Millidgeville are a public safety concern, according to one Saint John city councillor. (Brian Chisholm, CBC)

Saint John asks residents if urban deer hunt would be OK

With growing concern over the urban deer population of Saint John, particularly in the north end of the city, the municipality is now surveying residents about their concerns and whether they would be open to a nuisance deer management program. Such a program would allow bow hunting on approved properties in the city.

Fredericton councillors voted in favour of increasing water rates by four per cent, resulting in an average increase of $31.56 for residential water customers. (Tim Graham)

Fredericton water rate could rise 4%

Needing to make upgrades to its water and sewer systems, Fredericton council will soon vote on raising water rates again. The city estimated its aging infrastructure would cost about $176 million to fix. "Part of council's strategic approach to our infrastructure is to have the users who are currently using and paying taxes in our community to pay the full cost of those pieces of infrastructure and services," said Coun. Greg Ericson.

Mahender Anumandla said this was the bill handed to him by individuals who had his vehicle on a tow truck at about 9 p.m. Friday on Robinson Street in Moncton. (Submitted by Mahender Anumandla)

Illegal parking fees soar in Moncton, despite booting limits

A car-booting company in Moncton has found a way around the city's new bylaw to regulate the industry. The max fee permitted to remove a booting device is $45, but there's cap on towing fees, which could cost more than $300. It was a nasty surprise for one Moncton resident.

Yvon Lapierre, the mayor of Dieppe, says he believes the recommendation to boost the position's salary to $78,000 by 2024 is fair because of the increasing workload the position entails. (CBC)

Dieppe eyes doubling mayor's salary

Dieppe municipal council is considering doubling the mayor's salary and nearly doubling councillor salaries over the next six years. Citing the rapid growth of Dieppe in the past decade, Mayor Yvon Lapierre called the recommendation fair and spread over a "long" time.

The Grand Manan Fishermen's Association plans to reduce the amount of rope used in lobster fishing in an effort to eliminate whale entanglements. (Centre for Coastal Studies/NOAA)

DFO gives Grand Manan fishermen flexibility in whale encounters

A new deal between the Grand Manan Fishermen's Association and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans will see measures introduced to reduce the amount of rope in the water. Earlier this year, fishing grounds off the Fundy isle were closed after endangered North Atlantic right whales were sighted. The deal is an attempt to avoid complete shutdowns of lobster fishing in the bay.

Worth a read

Feel good story of the week

Last week, the CBC's Vanessa Blanch took you behind the scenes for her story about the Eel Ground First Nation opening the Natoaganeg Community Food Centre, a place where people can find a hot meal, produce and wild meat from the local food bank.

The story, published this week, explains how the centre offers far more than food security — it's a return to traditional food and a chance for members of the First Nation to understand where they came from. Chief George Ginnish said food plays a big role as Indigenous people try to find their identity.

The opening of the Natoaganeg Community Food Centre included a feast of traditional foods such as eel, striped bass and roasted beets. (Submitted by Community Food Centres Canada)

It did for Tobi Russo, who is from Eel Ground but was adopted and grew up in another community. She didn't realize she was Indigenous until she was 10 years old.

"The food is like the centrepiece of bringing back the language and the culture because so much of the culture is surrounded or involves being able to go get the food, and to prepare the food. … People have been gathering that way for centuries and we got away from it," said Russo.

Check out the full story here. You can also listen to the Vanessa's two-part story: Here and here.

Subscribe to our election newsletter

Get the latest election updates delivered right to your inbox with The 506er. Subscribe here.