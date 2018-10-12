A refinery blast, Speaker stalemate and tiger cubs: It's your weekend briefing

Good evening,

The CBC New Brunswick team produced and received several videos this week, but tiger cubs playing with pumpkins are tough to top. A trio of Amur tiger cubs born at the Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton are moving to Ontario.

Refinery explosion

Saint John was rocked by a "bed-shaking" explosion Monday morning at the Irving Oil refinery that sent flames shooting 30 metres into the air and a plume of black smoke over the city's east side. CBC New Brunswick was there to bring you the latest updates during the emergency and the aftermath.

So, who's going to run New Brunswick?

It's still unclear which party will form the next provincial government, but at least the nearly three weeks since the election have been anything but uneventful. And now a series of chess moves this week and a brewing stalemate add further intrigue to the battle for power.

But first, think on this extremely comfortable exchange:

The Green Party decided it will not formally side with any party following talks with the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives. Instead, the Green MLAs signed a "declaration of intent," which outlined how they will vote in the legislature.

Green Party Leader David Coon announces no formal deal with Liberals or Progressive Conservatives have been struck since the September election. (David Coon/CBC)

No formal deal with the Greens doesn't spell the end of the Liberals' bid to stay in power, however. If the Liberal throne speech sends the right message, it could receive support from the third parties, and Premier Brian Gallant said they could rethink certain platform planks to find common ground with others.

Among those planks is the promise to freeze NB Power rates for four years — something Green Leader David Coon opposes.

Ambulance delays is another issue that if addressed in the speech could win Gallant some votes. People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin said the party could support a Liberal throne speech if it promises quick action on the issue, while Coon is seeking an inquiry into the matter.

Premier Brian Gallant says Liberals would be willing to rethink some of their platform planks to find common ground with other parties. (Photo: CBC)

As the parties and the media pore over vote-counting scenarios, it might all be a moot point. Here are the first two paragraphs from provincial affairs reporter Jacques Poitras' latest story:

Forget about throne speeches, confidence votes and two-party deals. A looming standoff over who will be Speaker of the New Brunswick legislature could bring it all to a screeching halt.

In fact, it could plunge the province into a new election campaign this fall.

Members of the shuttered St. Pat's Family Centre vote to sell the Providence Street building and property to Moncton development company Heritage Resources. (Shane Magee/CBC News)

St. Pat's members approve sale of property to development company

In Moncton, St. Pat's Family Centre is getting a new life. The community centre was shuttered in July because of financial and governance issues, and on Tuesday former members voted to sell the property to a developer for almost $2 million. As part of the bid, Heritage Resources Inc. would renovate the building and lease it to a new not-for-profit St. Pat's organization for 20 years at an annual cost of $1.

"I was involved there, my family was, for years," Richard Carpenter, an owner of the Heritage group of companies. "We wanted to support it. It shouldn't close. It should still operate. We wanted to do whatever we can do to help."

Charges under the Fisheries Act allege Irving Pulp and Paper in Saint John released a 'deleterious' substance into the St. John River 15 times over a two-year period. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Irving Pulp and Paper pleads guilty to pollution charges, faces $3.5 penalty

In Saint John, Irving Pulp and Paper Ltd. is facing one of the largest penalties for depositing harmful substances in the St. John River. The company pleaded guilty to three charges under the federal Fisheries Act related to "significant" effluent discharges. The company has agreed to pay $3.5 million in penalties and install a multimillion-dollar effluent treatment facility. Judge David Walker reserved his decision on sentencing until Nov. 5.

Fredericton Police Chief Leanne Fitch says it could take up to two years before the force's staffing woes stabilize following the Aug. 10 shooting that killed four people, including two city police officers. (CBC)

Fredericton police staffing shortage could take 2 years to stabilize after shooting: chief

In Fredericton, the police force has been operating at two-thirds of the usual complement of officers — something Chief Leanne Fitch said isn't "sustainable or safe for anybody." The staffing shortage stems from the Aug. 10 shooting that left four people, including two officers, dead. Since then, occupational and sick leaves as well as retirements have led to a shortage. The chief asked for the public's patience as new officers are hired, but she said it could two years to stabilize the force.

Raymonde Robichaud is the fourth Tracadie councillor to quit in just six months, citing a toxic work environment. (Radio-Canada)

'I'll never be their puppet': Tracadie mayor defends style after 4th councillor quits

Another Tracadie councillor has resigned — that's four in just six months. Raymonde Robichaud cited the mayor as the reason for her departure. Describing the municipal council as a climate of intimidation, Robichaud said Mayor Denis Losier "shows zero openness or respect." Losier remained defiant, however, saying he won't be changing his style. "I've always told council I'll never be their puppet."

Nathan Donovan can't work after breaking his back in a car crash. His wife, Madison, couldn't travel to her night job in downtown Moncton because the buses don't run then. So the couple, who were receiving social assistance and live in social housing with their two small children, decided to apply for a car loan from an online lending company.

That's when things turned from bad to worse.

Nathan Donovan, with his wife Madison and their two sons, has been shocked at the response to his family's story. (Submitted by Nathan Donovan)

For a $7,000 loan, the company wanted $600 in collateral. Donovan wired the money and the website disappeared two days later. The couple were scammed.

Donovan shared his story with CBC News in September, and a Dieppe family responded. Denis LeBlanc was trying to sell his 2007 Volkswagen Jetta but, after talking with his wife, thought it best to give it away to a family in need.

Donovan was floored by the gesture and said it turned the family's lives around. His wife is working and they are no longer on social assistance.

"We have a renewed sense of hope, not only in our financial future but in our fellow man," he said.

