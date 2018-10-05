Your Friday evening briefing on the week that was

(CBC)

Good evening,

The 506er is back and not a moment too soon following another busy week of New Brunswick news.

You will notice we've made a few changes. The newsletter has shifted its focus to New Brunswick news as a whole and we will be introducing new segments, including a behind-the-scenes look at how we craft our stories. We have a new publishing time as well: Fridays at 7 p.m.

Now, onto the news. This week, everybody loves the Green Party, we find out what an eastern coyote is, recounts are as unsexy as they are important, and legal weed is less than a fortnight away.

Oh, and it's still not clear who's going to be in charge of the provincial government.

Here's what we're talking about this week:

Video of the week

Why pay $150,000 to bring combat sports to your town (we'll get to that later) when nature serves it up for free? Denis Levesque stumbled across two bull moose fighting in northern New Brunswick. The stunning and violent display was simply "incredible," he said.

Denis Lévesque and his colleague had to stop their vehicles suddenly when they came home from work on Monday afternoon: two big moose blocked their way to northern New Brunswick for an impressive fight. 1:09

The fight to form government

There are two third parties with three seats, but the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives are only courting one of them in their bids to form government. The Green Party is in talks with both major parties, but leader David Coon isn't in a rush to strike a formal agreement.

Green Party Leader David Coon has been in talks with both the Liberals and PCs.

Earlier this week, Coon said the discussions are "nowhere near" negotiations. He nodded to the deal by the B.C. Greens and NDP to take power, which needed about two weeks to finalize. It's the very deal PC Leader Blaine Higgs sees as a potential "template" to partner with the Greens.

Reminder: the PCs have 22 seats, the Liberals have 21, and 25 are needed for a majority. Plus, one MLA must take on the Speaker's role, adding another wrinkle to the mix. Former Speaker Bev Harrison says it's unlikely someone will put their name forward for the Speaker's chair — unless they disobey the party brass. Harrison said the Liberals and PCs can't lose a vote in this legislative assembly since it could be the difference between having power and sitting in opposition.

Here's a helpful video to visualize the dizzying potential scenarios.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin says he'd support a Tory-led government for 18 months on a bill-by-bill basis. (CBC)

A fourth party holds the other three seats, but their phone hasn't been ringing like the Greens' has. The People's Alliance offered to prop up a Tory-led government for 18 months, but the major parties have distanced themselves. A trio of non-Alliance MLAs discussed how the party's controversial stance on language issues is a reason why.

The rise of the People's Alliance surprised many during the campaign, but it speaks to a larger national trend of voters seeking something different in their elected officials. The CBC's Eric Grénier examines how the established parties in New Brunswick and Quebec have lost ground to newer alternatives on either side of the political spectrum and how a new age of political disruption could play a role in next year's federal election.

Many New Brunswickers have received this text in recent days. (CBC)

Higgs wants Premier Brian Gallant to step down and he's getting support from Pam and Kate — you know, the Proudly New Brunswick folks who suddenly started texting and calling you, asking if Gallant should resign. Turns out it's a 30-year-old woman from Alberta behind that and a larger anti-Liberal campaign.

Judicial recounts

A trio of Court of Queen's Bench justices across New Brunswick approved and completed three judicial vote recounts for the ridings of Saint John Harbour, Memramcook-Tantramar and Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton.

Three judicial recounts were approved and completed this week following the Sept. 24 provincial election. (Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon/CBC)

In Saint John, the PC candidate Barry Ogden is expected to proceed with an application to have the election results thrown out. The PCs, who lost by 10 votes to Liberal Gerry Lowe on Sept. 24, allege at least 40 people were recorded as voting more than once. Ogden's lawyer said it's "likely" they will still pursue legal action after the recount confirmed Lowe's victory.

On Friday, Green MLA Megan Mitton was confirmed the winner for Memramcook-Tantramar. She defeated Liberal incumbent Bernard LeBlanc by 11 votes. LeBlanc said he's "glad the result is complete" and he just "wanted to make sure that it was proper." PC Mary Wilson was also confirmed Friday as the winner over Liberal John Fife in Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton.

Cannabis is coming

In less than two weeks, cannabis becomes legal across Canada, and the provinces and territories are busy making the final arrangements before stores open on Oct. 17. What you will see when you enter those stores — or visit them online — varies across the Maritimes, as the CBC's Julia Wright explains.

The countdown is on to cannabis legalization — and the Maritime provinces are all taking different approaches to the new industry. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

The products, services and displays differ between regions as well as the number of locations. For instance, there are 20 locations opening in New Brunswick compared with 12 in Nova Scotia and four in Prince Edward Island.

Also, Cannabis NB's 350 new employees are "actually not unionized," according to the local CUPE president, even though they will operate in similar fashion to unionized liquor store workers and are employed under the same Crown corporation.

The eastern coyote

The last wolf shot in this province is now in the New Brunswick Museum, but the hybrid predator that dominates now has wolf genes in its makeup. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Wolves are exceptionally rare in New Brunswick, but some genes of the animal remain. The CBC's Shane Fowler brings you the story of how a hybrid predator found its place in the province and is here to stay.

Those who work closest to the Eastern coyote describe it as a survivor and detail its uncertain role in the province today. 0:46

Community news

Fredericton city council is facing difficult financial decisions after a "catastrophic year" that left the municipality with major unforeseen expenses. The historic spring flood and the Fredericton shooting that left four people dead, including two city police officers, could cost the city $2.2 million.

A shooting on the north side of Fredericton that left four people dead, including two police officers, is expected to cost the city a significant amount of money. (Keith Minchin/Canadian Press)

"The reality is, there is no buffer to absorb these significant unexpected costs right now, without additional revenue, without impacting service levels," said Tina Tapley, the city treasurer and director of finance.

In Moncton, city council voted in favour of subsidizing 60 per cent of the $250,000 fee for the Oct. 27 Ultimate Fighting Championship event at the city's new Avenir Centre. The deputy mayor described the move as an "economic generator" with potential spinoffs estimated at more than $3 million. Coun. Paul Pellerin said the city shouldn't be spending a dime on the event.

"That [money] is not going to go to the City of Moncton, it's going to go up to Toronto," he said. "As long as we're honest, telling them where their money is going to go."

One of the PMV properties listed for sale in Saint John is this one in the north end. (CBC)

In Saint John, developer PMV has put up for sale three Saint John apartment houses it owns or manages after the city gets ready to demolish some of the company's other properties that remain vacant. Frustrated with the city, PMV Canada COO Dave Loten said, "We've only got so much money we can invest at any given time."

In St. Mary's First Nation, council is introducing a sweeping set of security measures in an attempt to crack down on drug related crime. And in Bathurst, Jeff Glendenning has resigned from his city council post after just five months into the job.

Behind the scenes

Courtesy of Julia Wright …

A silver print depicting the Victoria Hotel and F. W. Woolworth Company on King Street in Saint John, in 1925. (New Brunswick Museum / Musée du Nouveau-Brunswick: Digby-18 )

Archival research is one of the most interesting things I get to do in my reporting.

This week, we got an update on how plans had stalled on the redevelopment of the old Woolworth's department store in Saint John, first opened in the 1950s.

This corner is a place with a lot of great memories for some people in my hometown — but not everyone has those memories. I knew that if we wanted people to care about the sad state of the building and bring the story to life, we would have to show the building at various stages in its history.

A World Wide Sales Agencies Ltd. postcard showing the view from Charlotte Street looking North from King's Square circa 1960. (New Brunswick Museum / Musée du Nouveau-Brunswick: X12914 )

To do the story, we used the archives at the Saint John Free Public Library and the New Brunswick Museum to track down these old photos. Some images were available on microfilm — scaled-down reproductions of documents that are stored on reels at the library — and for others, we consulted the museum's photo archives.

A 1966 newspaper ad for a sale at Woolworths. Note the go-go boots and 'swinger' Polaroid camera. (Saint John Free Public Library)

It takes a significant amount of time to track down such resources — but with a bit of patient research, and assistance from Jennifer Longon at the museum and reference librarian Jody Osicki at the library, we ended up with a story that not only told people what was happening with the building right now but reminded them of its place in the city's history.

Subscribe to our election newsletter

Get the latest election updates delivered right to your inbox with The 506er. Subscribe here.