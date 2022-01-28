Ontario couple credits personal touch of N.B. campaign for decision to move

Stella Metran and her husband ditched their cramped Toronto apartment and moved to Fredericton last July.

The couple was in search of more space, scenic landscapes, and more affordable housing options, and that's what they saw when they started looking at their options online last spring.

"When we were locked inside our really tiny apartment in Toronto, we were seeing those campaigns from Nova Scotia, from New Brunswick recommending or suggesting us to move here and work remotely from the region," Metran said.

"And all those nice landscapes of the kind of life that they were promoting in the campaign was like a selling point for us."

In the end, Metran said she and her husband decided on New Brunswick, primarily because she got a job in Fredericton, and because of the cheaper home prices compared to Nova Scotia.

However, she credits New Brunswick's Live for the Moment N.B. campaign with helping seal the deal.

"They were able to discuss, like what would I be expecting from healthcare, from public transportation and things like that that I wouldn't know unless either I had someone here who could provide information, or I had visited the province myself.

"So I feel like this part was very helpful. I was more prepared to move here knowing what I could expect on some of these services."

Metran and her husband are one of 21 families that were convinced to uproot from larger urban centres and move to New Brunswick, thanks in part to the web-based campaign.

"Now that you can work from anywhere … your best life is right here in New Brunswick," reads a line of text on the website underneath a scrolling media gallery featuring videos of people cooking on a campfire, paddle boarding on a river and biking across Fredericton's Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge.

The New Brunswick government and a handful of economic development agencies launched Live for the Moment NB, a marketing campaign aimed at attracting remote workers from western and central Canada to move to the province. (Government of New Brunswick)

The campaign was launched last spring by Moncton's 3+ Economic Development Corporation, Ignite Fredericton, Envision Saint John, the New Brunswick Business Council, the Conseil Économique du Nouveau-Brunswick, the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce and TechImpact.

It was done at a time when thousands of Canadians were already making the move to New Brunswick from other parts of Canada, driven by a desire for a different lifestyle and cheaper real estate.

Susy Campos, CEO of 3+, said the 21 families were lured from provinces including Ontario, Quebec and Alberta after first reaching out to staff with the campaign.

She said they had the option of either sending email inquiries, or calling a 1-800 line staffed with live agents who answered calls and responded to questions from prospective residents.

The Live for the Moment N.B. campaign attracted 21 families to the province, said Susy Campos, CEO of Moncton's 3+ Economic Development Corporation, which was one of the partners. (CBC)

"We actually had live individuals answering the phone. It wasn't an automated system," Campos said.

"And that to me, is part of being a New Brunswicker — being a welcoming community. So that resulted in a lot of interest in New Brunswick, and we had a total of 21 families and 35 individuals move to New Brunswick."

The campaign also generated 600 "qualified leads," with another 44 families considered "probable moves."

Campos said the campaign cost a total of $400,000, adding the results so far make up for that.

"So we did some stats, of course, based on average salary and positions of the individuals that were moving, and that equated to an impact of 3.5 to 3.6 million dollars to the economy," Campos said.

And while it's no longer running, Campos said there are other prospective New Brunswickers "in the pipeline" and discussions will be had about whether to extend the program.