New Brunswick NDP to choose new interim leader

The New Brunswick NDP will choose a new interim leader at a virtual meeting on Sunday.

The party has been without a permanent leader since Jennifer McKenzie stepped down after the 2018 provincial election.

Mackenzie Thomason led the party through the 2020 snap election, where it failed to win any seats for a fifth consecutive election.

Thomason planned to serve as interim leader for just four months. But he remained after the only leadership candidate was disqualified, and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The NDP won just 1.7 per cent of the vote, down from five per cent in 2018. It was the party's worst showing in 50 years.

Mackenzie Thomason was the most recent interim leader. (Gary Moore/CBC)

It did not run a full slate of candidates in the September election. Several ridings in francophone New Brunswick, historically home to most of the party's support, did not have NDP candidates.

The party is expected to announce a new interim leader Sunday afternoon, following the meeting.

It plans to select a permanent leader before the next scheduled provincial election.