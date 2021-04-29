Mystery neurological disease prompts Horizon to launch special clinic

Horizon Health Network has launched a special clinic to assess people experiencing quick or early-onset cognitive decline as cases of an unknown brain disease continue to pop up.

This week the government of New Brunswick also launched a web page dedicated to providing updates on the atypical disease that's infected 47 people in the province and killed six.

The first case was retroactively identified from 2015, and the disease has been found in patients as young as 18 and as old as 86.

There is still no diagnosis for the condition, but Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and other prion diseases have been ruled out. Moncton neurologist Dr. Alier Marrero previously said this is a possibly new disease, and investigators are looking into the possibility of it being caused by an environmental toxin.

According to a Horizon news release, the special neurodegenerative disorder clinic is now seeing patients but is only accepting people with referrals from their primary-care providers.

Doctors at the clinic are expected to see 16 to 20 patients a week.

Cases of the new disease have been clustered in the Moncton area and Acadian Peninsula, and Marrero previously said it's not genetic.

Moncton neurologist Dr. Alier Marrero is heading the investigation of the disease cluster in New Brunswick. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

The clinic is located at the Moncton Hospital, the release said, where doctors will be assessing patients they suspect have this new disease. The goal is to diagnose and intervene before the symptoms become too advanced.

The clinic will have a social worker, neuropsychologist, registered nurse and administrative staff, the release said.

Horizon also wants to use the clinic to research all other neurodegenerative diseases, and find ways to improve the quality of life of patients and families and lower the rate of hospitalization.

Symptoms of the disease include:

Memory problems.

Muscle spasms.

Balance issues, difficulty walking or falls.

Blurred vision or visual hallucinations.

Unexplained, significant weight loss.

Behaviour changes.

Pain in the upper or lower limbs.

The province's dedicared web page says Public Health is working with several provincial and federal agencies to investigate the disease cluster, including the New Brunswick Department of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries and the Public Health Agency of Canada.