Waiting in the wings: N.B. music teachers look forward to seeing students again

Melody Dobson jokes the plant is so big it will have to stay in her music studio forever.

Named Quasimodo by her students, the giant, leafy plant that belonged to Dobson's mother sits in the corner of what used to be called a smoke room, but for two decades has been home to aspiring singers in the Riverview area.

But COVID-19 restrictions over the last two years changed that, leaving the studio often empty.

"In a nutshell, it was devastating," Dobson said.

As COVID-19 restrictions end, though, Dobson and other music teachers across the province are beginning to look forward with both caution and excitement to bringing students back to their studios and planning live performances.

At Dobson's studio, attached to the house that belonged to her grandparents, there was enough space to keep 4.5 metres between herself and her students.

Riverview music teacher helps students return to world of live performance Duration 3:37 Voice teacher Melody Dobson speaks about how the pandemic affected her studio and what the end of COVID-19 restrictions means for her students. 3:37

Whenever the province went into lockdown, however, lessons became virtual, which Dobson said proved difficult due to sound and internet issues.

Without live performances to look forward to, she said her students' motivation suffered.

"You have to have goals to work towards. You have to be able to get up there in front of your parents and grandparents and meet the other people in the studio, hear them perform."

Dobson said throughout the pandemic, she's always followed the science, placing her trust in Public Health. Last fall, she implemented a mandatory vaccine policy for her students, keeping masking and distancing in place when it was required.

Now, Dobson can teach her students the way she used to; standing next to them to go over theory and bringing them closer to her piano.

When all COVID-19 restrictions were lifted earlier this month, one of the first things she did was book a venue for a June recital, something she hasn't done in three years.

Riverview voice teacher Melody Dobson let her students name this giant plant that belonged to her mother. They named it Quasimodo, and elsewhere in the music studio, a second plant, Esmerelda, weaves it way up a stair railing. (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)

Dobson's 27 students will have a chance to sing inside the Albert County museum's courthouse, built in 1904, which she said has acoustics so perfect no microphones are needed.

If all goes to plan, some of Dobson's students will be singing in front of an audience for the first time.

"We're delighted and very uplifted at the thought of being able to sing duets together and do a little bit of ensemble work and perform for each other," she said.

Dobson usually has a waitlist for her lessons, but it waned during the pandemic. During the past few weeks, though, she said she's had multiple new inquiries.

"I am sensing that, yes, some people may have just been hanging back and waiting."

Melody Dobson filled the Albert County Courthouse for a show a few years ago. It's a venue she called special, one she's been visiting since she was young, and she's planning to have a recital there this summer for the first time in three years. (Submitted/Melody Dobson)

Rosanna Armstrong is a piano and voice teacher of 43 students in Apohaqui, a small community near Sussex.

She's currently looking for a venue for a May recital, and aside from a music festival in Sussex last year - the only live festival that took place in the province - this will be the first musical event she's been able to plan for her students since the pandemic began.

"They can't wait to perform, which is wonderful," she said.

Rosanna Armstrong is a piano and voice teacher in Apohaqui, a small community near Sussex. Like other music teachers in the province, she's eager to give her students a chance to perform again. (Submitted/Rosanna Armstrong)

Online lessons were also difficult for Armstrong and her students, especially with rural internet service.

"The hands may finish before the music gets to me, there is no singing along, there is no playing duets, because it's just, with our internet service, it's just too erratic, lots of freezing."

Learning to use technology was a challenge for Irma Mulherin, who has never even owned a cell phone.

She's a voice and piano teacher in Grand Falls, and she and her husband run a theatre program and a dinner theatre company called Broadway Productions.

When the province went into lockdown two years ago, Mulherin's teenage children taught her how to use FaceTime for online lessons.

Scott and Irma Mulherin performing dinner theatre in November, 2020. (Submitted/Irma Mulherin)

"There was quite a learning curve, and it's had its challenges that way. And of course, no performances for the longest time made things really difficult," she said.

Mulherin is also planning a live recital in June for her students, who range from children as young as five to adults returning to music in their retirement years.

In 2020, Mulherin had a Zoom recital, and while she was able to host a live recital in 2021, distancing and masking requirements were in place, and the students weren't able to sing together.

"The goal is in June, we will be doing a concert as we did pre-pandemic," she said. "I'm a little bit nervous and a lot excited."