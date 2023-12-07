New Brunswick Museum announces new home for priceless artifacts, prepares for move

The New Brunswick Museum has secured a new research and collections centre on Saint John's west side, as it prepares to break ground next year on its estimated $150-million new home.

The state-of-the art centre, located at 228 Lancaster Ave., represents a crucial step in the museum's revitalization project, said Brent Suttie, chief operating officer.

It "creates the space we need to move our collections out of our existing locations — in particular Douglas Avenue — in preparation for the construction phase of the project," he said in a statement.

Now comes the tricky part — moving the estimated 100,000 priceless artifacts, said interim board chair William Forrestall.

There are insects, biological samples of "every kind of little crab and shellfish and all sorts of spongy little things," whale bones, fossils and taxidermy samples — "the moose being probably the most prominent and most publicly appreciated," he said.

There are also books and documents, paintings and sculptures, swords and machine guns — even the original prototype and production model of the Bricklin sports car.

Tell us what you think! Help shape the future of CBC article pages by taking a quick survey. Take Survey

"It's a very, very extensive collection," said Forrestall.

Each item must be carefully wrapped, sealed against any moisture or contamination, labelled and indexed, he said.

Forrestall expects the move will take a few weeks, but the work will be well worthwhile.

"This is really a step up, and we're all very, very happy to have this facility," he said.

WATCH | The state-of-the art centre looking to revive the N.B. Museum: The N.B. Museum opens new research centre on Saint John’s west side Duration 1:00 The Lancaster Avenue building will make it possible to move collections from Douglas Avenue to prepare for the next phase of the revitalization project.

In addition to the extra storage space and new labs, the renovated 65,000-square-foot centre boasts temperature and humidity control, fire suppression and top-tier security.

"It is a far, far, far better situation for the museum than the museum's had in decades."

Forrestall could not immediately say how much the research and collections centre cost, but did confirm it's separate from the estimated cost of the museum project, which involves renovating the Douglas Avenue building and a 160,000-square-foot addition.

William Forrestall, interim board chair of the New Brunswick Museum, said every artifact is being handled 'with utmost care, ensuring its preservation for the enjoyment of future museum-goers and New Brunswickers of all ages.' (Submitted by William Forrestall)

The capital costs for the repurposed building and five-year renewable lease are "very good value for money," he said.

The structure, which was once used for the manufacturing or assembling of vehicles and later as a warehouse for the automotive sector, is "incredibly solid," built on bedrock, and "in great shape," complete with a new roof.

"It's going to be around 100 years from now," he said.

Design of new building being finalized

Meanwhile, plans for the new museum are ongoing, with digging expected to start in mid-to-late 2024, said Forrestall.

The design is still being finalized by Toronto-based architects Diamond Schmitt, but the red sandstone facade, pillars and steps of the original building will be maintained, along with "many of its internal features and floor levels," he said.

The former New Brunswick Museum building on Douglas Avenue, which got its start in 1842, experienced mould and leaks. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"That's such a landmark and really so important to our history that you know it's almost no choice in that matter," said Forrestall, describing the building as "remarkable" and a "national treasure — the oldest established and constantly running museum in Canada."

For the new construction, which will be built to the right, as one stands facing the existing entrance, museum officials are looking for a "first-class building … one that reflects New Brunswick and will honour the existing architecture," he said.

This drawing shows the 'massing' of the proposed new addition, which means the size and location, but not with final architectural features. (New Brunswick Museum)

Using native materials, such as sandstone and granite, has been discussed, according to Forrestall.

He expects the design will provide a lot of public access to the old building, with possibilities including an auditorium and library, while the new wing might feature a cafeteria.

The hope is that it will be ready to open by the second or third quarter of 2026 — if not sooner, said Forrestall.