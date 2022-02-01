Shakeup in leadership at New Brunswick Museum

The New Brunswick Museum in Saint John has announced a change in its leadership.

Bernard Riordon has been "asked to step away," said a statement from acting board chair Kathryn Hamer, "as a result of complexities that were not foreseen" when he was hired as transitional CEO last spring.

The museum will now be led by Brent Suttie, as chief operating officer, and Thierry Arseneau, the executive director of heritage and museums in the provincial Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture.

The termination of Riordon's contract took effect Jan. 22, said the board, and was "without-cause," meaning Riordon didn't do anything seriously wrong and will receive severance pay.

A statement from Riordon said things haven't gone the way he expected when he took the job.

He thought he'd be leading a capital project to renew and restore the "to the proud institution New Brunswick deserves and expects."

And "had been assured this could and would finally happen."

The museum includes a building on Douglas Avenue used for collections, archives and research, and space at Market Square, where there is an exhibition centre.

Previous plans to rebuild the museum were put on hold after the Progressive Conservatives were elected in 2018.

"Unfortunately for all of us," said Riordon, "this was not to be."

The museum board is still waiting for decisions to be made about its "critically important facility renewal project," said Hamer, and still working with provincial and federal officials to finalize a "plan that will make New Brunswickers proud."

Meanwhile, staff are focused on "managing" the collections — in other words, paring them down.

Brent Suttie is now the chief operating officer at the New Brunswick Museum. It's not clear whether he will also continue his duties as chief provincial archeologist. (Alex Vietinghoff/CBC)

"This is a complex and time-consuming task that will require our full attention in the coming months," she said.

The board is committed to care and due diligence, she said, when it comes to stewardship of the provincial heritage collection and use of tax dollars.

Recent years have been difficult and sad for the museum, said Riordon.

"Uncertainty about NBM's facilities, the pandemic and extended closures to the public have led to everyone's apprehension and frustration."

He described his work there over the last eight months as "efforts to steady a drifting ship and steer NBM to brighter shores."

Hamer said letting Riordon go was a difficult decision.

She noted he has a long track record of fine arts leadership and successful fundraising program management.

Riordon confirmed that he and Suttie started working at the museum around the same time last spring.

That happened a couple of months after allegations Suttie had abused his office.

Suttie was seconded to the museum COO job three days a week from his role as chief provincial archeologist.

It's not clear whether that schedule will continue. Correen Enos, a spokesperson for the Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture, said Suttie is now seconded from his job as director of the archeology and heritage branch to the museum to help it "in the operational requirements of the new facilities project."