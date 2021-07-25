N.B. motorcyclist overwhelmed by support following accident

Susan Voth is thankful to be alive following a scary motorcycle accident last week — and even more grateful for the love and support she has received from the tight-knit biker community in New Brunswick.

The woman from Moncton, N.B., was on her way home from a charity memorial ride in Saint-Léonard, N.B., when things changed quickly.

Intending to pull off the highway to get gas in Oromocto, N.B., Voth unexpectedly hit some loose gravel on the exit ramp and lost control of her bike.

"I just remember hearing my pipes scrap and then being slammed to the ground on my right," she recalled. "I just remember laying there going 'Uh-oh.'"

The accident left her with a broken thumb, dislocated collarbone and six broken ribs.

"My gloves were worn out, the knuckles were all worn out. I have scratches on my full face helmet," she said, adding that she was wearing full protective gear.

Susan Voth has a broken thumb, dislocated collarbone, and six broken ribs from her motorcycle accident. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Voth is still waiting to see doctors and surgeons to determine the full extent of her injuries, and can't work until her injuries heal.

She said she's on short-term disability from her job while she recovers.

While Voth was trying to absorb the whole situation, the biker community was collecting money and planning something special to lift her spirits.

Voth is a board member with Bikers Down Support, a group that provides financial assistance to injured motorcyclists in the province through fundraisers.

Ironically, she couldn't qualify for support from the group because she's part of the board of directors.

But that didn't stop bikers in the community from rallying together to quickly raise three thousand dollars for their injured friend.

On Saturday morning, a line of 52 bikers slowly drove past her home and gathered on her street to present her with flowers and the money.

Susan Voth said she's overwhelmed by the support she's received from the biker community. (Submitted by Angela Godin)

Mickey Burden, president of Bikers Down Support, said it was emotional to see the community come together for his injured friend.

"To look around and see people she didn't know, people I didn't know, all coming together, it was amazing," he said.

Voth said she was amazed by the showing of support.

"We were all teary," she said, adding that she watched from her front step with her family.

Voth said she's looking forward to healing and putting all of this behind her so she can get back on her bike again.

"The bike's in better shape than I am — it runs. It's good to go," she laughed.