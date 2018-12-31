CBC New Brunswick's most-watched videos of 2018

Here are the top 10 videos CBC New Brunswick shared this year. From the denial of a Roll Up the Rim gift card to this year's spring flood and a bull moose fight caught on camera, there has been lots to watch in New Brunswick.

Roll Up the Rim fiasco

A Saint John man who won a prize under a Tim Hortons coffee cup rim says he's feeling betrayed by the company after he was disqualified over a rule he didn't know about. 1:28

Lifelong Tim Hortons drinker Stan Aubie felt betrayed by the company when they denied his $50 gift card claim for not saving the whole rim with the eight-digit PIN.

Read the story: Hold on to the whole rim or don't win, lifelong Tim Hortons customer learns

Robb Costello's stepchildren

Katie and Zack Steeves tell their story about what happened the morning they learned about the tragic events 1:43

Const. Robb Costello's stepchildren, Katie and Zach Steeves, wanted to speak to CBC New Brunswick about their stepfather, who was one of four victims in the deadly shooting on Aug. 10 in Fredericton.

"I didn't realize how much I needed him until he was gone," Katie Steeves said.

"I believed he would come back, he always did," said Zach Steeves.

Bedsore to the bone

Warning: this video contains graphic images.

Lola Chiasson Hawkins has a stage 4 bedsore that she got at the hospital. 2:11

Lola Chiasson Hawkins was in the hospital recovering from hip surgery. After days of lying in a hospital bed, she had developed a bedsore that was open down to the bone.

Read the story: 'Disappointed': Caraquet senior with bedsore to the bone reacts to hospital care

Crash victim's dad steps up as prom date

Late teen's girlfriend and father are met with applause, tears as they walk arm in arm into prom. 1:03

Marshall Curtis died in a car crash in May. His father, Carson Curtis, took Marshall's girlfriend of two years, Mackenzie Stewart, to her prom after she had decided not to go.

Read the full story: 'It was just the right thing to do:' Crash victim's dad steps up as prom date

Moose fight

Denis Lévesque and his colleague had to stop their vehicles suddenly when they came home from work on Monday afternoon: two big moose blocked their way to northern New Brunswick for an impressive fight. 1:09

Denis Levesque stumbled upon two bull moose locked in a duel in the woods of Northern New Brunswick this fall.

Read more: New Brunswick man films rarely seen spectacle

Cat café

The Purrfect Cup on Fredericton's north side offers patrons a chance to snuggle up with a feline friend while getting their caffeine fix. 1:02

Fredericton's first cat café opened on the city's northside in October. It's also the first café on the north side.

Read more: Cat café gives felines chance at adoption

Spring flood

MyNewBrunswick.ca took this video from the sky and it shows just how the flood has taken over downtown Fredericton. 0:40

This year's spring flood impacted an estimated 12,000 properties in the province. Queen Street and parts of King Street in downtown Fredericton were covered with water.

Dogs killed by blue-green algae

All 3 dogs died over the weekend in the Fredericton area 0:48

Three dogs died this summer after coming in contact with the St. John River. Officials confirmed blue-green algae, a toxic bacteria, as the cause of death.

Read more: 3 dogs die suspiciously just days apart after swimming in St. John River

Tiger cubs' debut

These Amur tiger cubs at the Moncton Magnetic Hill Zoo finally got to go outside with their mother. 0:55

The Magnetic Hill Zoo welcomed the birth of four tiger cubs this spring. One of the cubs died soon after being born, but the other three were introduced to the public in July.

Read more: 3 tiger cubs make their public debut at Moncton's Magnetic Hill Zoo

Atlantic Canada ATV deaths

CBC News analyzed reams of data and spoke with dozens of families. Here are the stories of just five families who lost loved ones in ATV and snowmobile crashes. 24:56

The CBC Investigative Unit released its documentary on ATV deaths in Atlantic Canada in November. CBC News talked to survivors and relatives of the 178 victims who died in ATV accidents since 2012 to dig deeper into the issue.

Read more: Fatal fun