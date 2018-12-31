CBC New Brunswick's most-watched videos of 2018
There was lots to watch in New Brunswick this year
Here are the top 10 videos CBC New Brunswick shared this year. From the denial of a Roll Up the Rim gift card to this year's spring flood and a bull moose fight caught on camera, there has been lots to watch in New Brunswick.
Roll Up the Rim fiasco
Lifelong Tim Hortons drinker Stan Aubie felt betrayed by the company when they denied his $50 gift card claim for not saving the whole rim with the eight-digit PIN.
Read the story: Hold on to the whole rim or don't win, lifelong Tim Hortons customer learns
Robb Costello's stepchildren
Const. Robb Costello's stepchildren, Katie and Zach Steeves, wanted to speak to CBC New Brunswick about their stepfather, who was one of four victims in the deadly shooting on Aug. 10 in Fredericton.
"I didn't realize how much I needed him until he was gone," Katie Steeves said.
"I believed he would come back, he always did," said Zach Steeves.
Bedsore to the bone
Warning: this video contains graphic images.
Lola Chiasson Hawkins was in the hospital recovering from hip surgery. After days of lying in a hospital bed, she had developed a bedsore that was open down to the bone.
Read the story: 'Disappointed': Caraquet senior with bedsore to the bone reacts to hospital care
Crash victim's dad steps up as prom date
Marshall Curtis died in a car crash in May. His father, Carson Curtis, took Marshall's girlfriend of two years, Mackenzie Stewart, to her prom after she had decided not to go.
Read the full story: 'It was just the right thing to do:' Crash victim's dad steps up as prom date
Moose fight
Denis Levesque stumbled upon two bull moose locked in a duel in the woods of Northern New Brunswick this fall.
Read more: New Brunswick man films rarely seen spectacle
Cat café
Fredericton's first cat café opened on the city's northside in October. It's also the first café on the north side.
Read more: Cat café gives felines chance at adoption
Spring flood
This year's spring flood impacted an estimated 12,000 properties in the province. Queen Street and parts of King Street in downtown Fredericton were covered with water.
Dogs killed by blue-green algae
Three dogs died this summer after coming in contact with the St. John River. Officials confirmed blue-green algae, a toxic bacteria, as the cause of death.
Read more: 3 dogs die suspiciously just days apart after swimming in St. John River
Tiger cubs' debut
The Magnetic Hill Zoo welcomed the birth of four tiger cubs this spring. One of the cubs died soon after being born, but the other three were introduced to the public in July.
Read more: 3 tiger cubs make their public debut at Moncton's Magnetic Hill Zoo
Atlantic Canada ATV deaths
The CBC Investigative Unit released its documentary on ATV deaths in Atlantic Canada in November. CBC News talked to survivors and relatives of the 178 victims who died in ATV accidents since 2012 to dig deeper into the issue.
Read more: Fatal fun