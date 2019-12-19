Saint John to St. Louis: A New Brunswick man looks back on his field of dreams

Morley Howe, 85, says he's always been in the right place at the right time, rubbing elbows with sports legends in baseball and hockey.

The Saint John-born athlete left the province as a teenager to follow his dreams of playing in the big leagues.

Soon, he was invited to a spring training camp with the Boston Braves, where he met and competed against Hank Aaron.

"After a month, they gambled," Howe said jokingly. "They kept Aaron and sent me north."

Howe's keeps photos of sports legends he's met over the years. (Gary Moore/CBC)

As star slugger of the Atlanta Braves, Aaron went on to break Babe Ruth's home-run record.

All these years later, Howe, who now lives in Fredericton, isn't too beat up over losing a chance to play with the Braves.

After he was cut, he caught the attention of his favourite major league team, the St. Louis Cardinals, and signed a contract with them in 1953.

"When they asked me to sign a contract, I was very [much] in heaven," Howe said. It was a dream come true.

Again, he got to meet some celebrated players of the era.

"You meet great Cardinal players like [Stan] Musial and [Enos] Slaughter."

He got a $100 bonus when he signed the contract and was offered $200 a month, plus all expenses.

One of the best days of Howe's life was the day he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Howe keeps a copy of the contract pinned to his office wall, surrounded by photos of all the players he's met over the years.

Signing that contract is number one on Howe's list of Top 10 days of his life (not including family moments) that Howe records in his book, The Canadian Maritimer who Couldn't Hit Curve Balls.

"Really, you would've done it for nothing, just to have a shot at it."

Howe laughs as he remembers it was only a matter of time before the Cardinals realized he couldn't hit a curve ball, and he was cut from the team.

He came back to New Brunswick to coach baseball. One of the players he coached was Willie O'Ree, still one of his dearest friends today.

"He could run almost as fast as he could skate," Howe recalled of the Fredericton player who ended up playing in the NHL. "And he was a promising ballplayer."

Field to ice

Howe had moved to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., when the world of professional sports hauled him back. This time it wasn't on grass but on ice.

While working as a locomotive engineer in the hockey town, which borders Michigan, he was approached to take on the role of commissioner of the United States Hockey League.

In the book he wrote for his family, Howe's humor about his life shines, starting with the foreword. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"Made a lot of lifetime friends with the owners and even the players," Howe said of his years in the role between 1968 and 1978.

Those connections helped land him on the short list of candidates to become the commissioner of the NHL when Clarence Campbell retired in 1977, he said.

Howe joyfully remembers answering the call from Campbell.

"'Hello, I'd like a resumé, you're on the short list.' "That's as close as it got."

Howe said it was an honour to have been considered for such a high-profile job.

Sports in the family

He and his wife, Shirley, who eventually returned to New Brunswick, have been married for 65 years and have six daughters.

While living in Sault Ste. Marie, one of his daughters, Sandra, met her future husband and future NHL star Ted Nolan.

Howe's sense of humour can't resist pointing out that she could've picked Wayne Gretzky instead, who was playing hockey that year in the same town.

But Howe said she made the right choice, and the couple have two sons that ended up in the NHL, Jordan and Brandon Nolan.

Jordan won two Stanley cups with the Los Angeles Kings, and one earlier this year with the St. Louis Blues.

Howe has a picture of himself hoisting the cup in 2012, when his grandson Jordan won it with the Kings.

In the book that Howe wrote for his family, he writes in the foreword, "hundreds of years from now, his great grandchildren's grandchildren will know why maybe they couldn't hit curve balls."