Hunters bring down 3,686 moose for third-largest harvest on record

A preliminary count of moose harvested during this year's hunting season was released Monday, and it's up slightly from last year.

Hunters brought down 3,686 moose during the season that ran from last Thursday through Saturday, according to the Department of Energy and Resource Development.

That's up 156 animals from the year before, which means 82.7 per cent of the hunters chosen during this year's moose draw went on to kill a moose.

According to provincial records, it's the third-highest number of moose killed in any hunting season in 59 years of keeping track.

In 1960, the animals became a managed species after a 24-year ban on the hunt imposed because of over-hunting in the early 20th century.

Although this year's harvest is one of the largest ever recorded, the numbers fall in line with a steady increase over the last four decades.

More than 82 per cent of licensed hunters were able to kill a moose this year. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Earlier this year, the province said the moose herd appeared to be relatively healthy, particularly in northwestern New Brunswick, but the annual report did make note of a decline in the population in the south.

Every year, provincial officials collect biological data when successful hunters go to stations to register their moose.

A breakdown of the data, including male/female ratios, how many animals came from each wildlife zone, and the estimated age of each animal, is expected to be published early next year in the Department of Energy and Resource Development's annual Big Game Report.

The data "will be compiled and analyzed over the coming months, to calculate sustainable licence quotas for the 2020 resident licence draw," department spokesperson Jean Bertin wrote in a statement to CBC News.

A full breakdown of the season's moose hunt numbers will be published in the province's annual big game report next year. (Shane Fowler/CBC)



