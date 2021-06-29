Route 10 still a high-risk route after years of moose collisions

Melissa Jones remembers the exact moment her life changed forever.

"I was just getting out of bed when I got a call," she said. "There was a terrible accident, and my mother hadn't made it to work."

She didn't know it when she answered that call, but her mother, Betty Crawford, was driving along Route 10 in south-central New Brunswick when she crashed into a moose on Sept. 21, 2020.

'"I said, 'Well, she's on her way — if the road shut down, it's probably due to traffic.' And they said, 'You don't understand. There was a fatality and I think it was your mother.'"

The discovery of her mother's wrecked car and the disbelief she felt are still vivid memories for Jones.

But they weren't unfamiliar. Thirty-two years before, Jones's uncle, Donald Maston, died along the same route, also as the result of a moose accident.

A father of three and a Minto resident, Donald Maston died at 42 in a collision with a moose on Route 10. He was an uncle of Melissa Jones, whose mother was killed in a moose collision on the same highway last year. (Submitted by Melissa Jones)

Jones's story is familiar to people in the small village of Minto, about 50 kilometres east of Fredericton. Located along Route 10, the community has witnessed many deaths and accidents from moose vehicle collisions. Despite calls from residents for wildlife fencing, it has never materialized.

"In the last 33 years it's hit our family quite hard, it's had a big impact. And it's time for change," said Jones.

Moose collisions on the rise

According to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, an average of 352 drivers are involved in moose-vehicle collisions each year in the province.

Natalie Michaud, president of the New Brunswick Wildlife Federation, believes the true number could far exceed that.

"It depends how it's classified," she said. "Sometimes it's just a near miss — especially tractor-trailers, they're going to have a little bit of damage on their truck, but most of the time it's not even going to be reported."

A memorial marks the death in 2006 of a teenage girl from Fredericton. Despite calls for the government at the time to invest in wildlife fencing in the area, little change in preventive measures have happened since. (Edwin Hunter)

The federation, Michaud said, has received pleas from first responders to help bring attention to the number of accidents they've witnessed along Route 10.

"Somebody called me up and he was asking if we can try to help or do something, because they were basically sick of picking up people in body bags," she said.

On Route 10, moose are known to congregate alongside a federally protected property known as the Burpee Wildlife Management Area.

The Department of Transportation clears the roadside of brush in an effort to improve visibility and uses signs to warn drivers of moose, but Jones said it's not enough. She is calling for wildlife fencing and more lighting.

"When I talked to the government in the beginning, they were willing to explore cutting bushes and installing signs, but that's not going to prevent the animals from getting onto the road."

Route 10 deemed a high-risk route for years

Erica Barnett, the mayor of Minto, said moose collisions have long been a concern in the village of fewer than 3,000.

"Highway 10 has been a hotspot for vehicle-moose collisions for years now," she said. "And it seemed like there would be an accident, and it would get a little bit of attention, and then it would kind of fall to the wayside."

The most recent documents from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure show high-risk collision routes in the province marked in red and all the wildlife-fenced routes in green. (Department of Transportation and Infrastructure)

In 2003, a report by the University of New Brunswick identified Routes 7, 8 and 10 as the top three highways most at-risk for moose and deer collisions. Both Route 7 and 8 have since had wildlife fencing installed or repaired.

According to a press release from 2010, the province installed over 300 km of wildlife fencing, and spent over $25 million on wildlife control measures, targeted at Routes 2, 11 and 17.

Looking for change after years of insufficient action

Last summer, Jones and Barnett met with local MPs, MLAs and other community members to discuss ways to make Route 10 safer and bring the issue to the attention of the provincial government.

"I spoke to the minister and she said that the province recognizes the issue with the road, it was going to be a priority and that they were looking into safety concerns," said Barnett.

Residents call for wildlife control near Minto CBC News New Brunswick 1:41 Residents from Minto are demanding the province install wildlife fencing on Route 10 to prevent moose collisions and save lives. 1:41

In October 2020, both the Wildlife Federation and the Village of Minto sent letters to the Minister of Transportation, calling for improved lighting, fencing and recognition of the problem.

According to department spokesperson Jennifer Boudreau, a consultant was hired in April to find ways to decrease moose collisions.

"The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has been tracking wildlife and vehicle collisions prior to the 2003 UNB thesis mentioned," said Boudreau in an emailed statement.

"This particular study was commissioned, in part, to identify any other options that had not yet been considered or already implemented on Route 10."

Boudreau expects the results of the consultation to come late in the summer.

Despite the slow pace of change, Jones plans to continue to lobby the government until wildlife fencing is installed along Route 10.

"I lost my mother in this accident, so I have nothing else to lose," she said. "If I can save another life by installing this fence … then my mother's life was worth something here."