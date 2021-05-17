At least 13 MLAs told to get tested for COVID-19 after exposure notice at Fredericton hotel

At least 13 members of the New Brunswick legislature have been told to get tested for COVID-19 after an exposure notification at a hotel where they stay in Fredericton.

Green MLA Kevin Arseneau confirmed that Public Health held a conference call with the 13 MLAs on Sunday night. Arseneau wouldn't name them out of privacy concerns, but he said they included members from the Progressive Conservative, Liberal and Green parties.

The MLAs were "encouraged very strongly to get tested, and we were then told, as with anyone in this case who would not have to self-isolate, to 'work isolate,' to limit close contacts to the lowest possible."

On Sunday, Public Health issued an exposure notification for the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in downtown Fredericton, half a block away from the Legislative Assembly.

It covered the hotel and its restaurant from May 11 to May 16.

The legislature sat from May 11 to May 14. Ironically, the first day of the exposure notification period was the same day MLAs approved a special order allowing hybrid virtual sittings during the pandemic state of emergency.

Arseneau said a meeting of government house leaders was set to take place Monday afternoon to discuss how to handle this week's scheduled sittings.

The special order requires party house leaders to give three days' notice if any of their MLAs are going to participate virtually, which would not be enough time for it to happen when Tuesday's scheduled sitting begins at 1 p.m.

Arseneau said it was another hurdle complicating what should be a straightforward decision to sit virtually.

"This is the kind of situation that should have been a textbook situation," he said.

Arseneau booked a test in Miramichi as soon as the exposure notification was released on Sunday. He was still waiting for his results Monday morning.

He said his Green colleague Megan Mitton had also stayed at the hotel and was getting tested.

Too many obstacles to virtual system

Liberal spokesperson Ashley Beaudin said that two of the party's MLAs, Isabelle Thériault and Keith Chiasson, were self-isolating while awaiting their test results. She said Thériault had stayed at the hotel and Chiasson had used the restaurant.

"I'm not going to Fredericton this week," Thériault said. "Even if the results are negative, me going to Fredericton means me sleeping in a hotel, means eating in a restaurant — I'm not comfortable with that. My family's not comfortable with that."

She said she and other Liberals voted for the special order last week to get a virtual system in place even knowing that its rules, including the three-day notice period, were still too restrictive.

Liberal MLA Isabelle Thériault said the House of Commons has been sitting virtually for a year, and she doesn't understand why the New Brunswick Legislature can't too. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

"I think there are too many obstacles. I think in extraordinary situations we should able to choose to work from home, for everybody to be safe. I always prefer to be in the chamber to debate, of course, but when it's a matter of public health I prefer keeping everybody safe."

Thériault's partner is federal Acadie-Bathurst MP Serge Cormier, who has been part of virtual House of Commons proceedings for a year.

"I see him sitting here, voting from here, doing all of his job from here. It works perfectly and I wonder why we, 49 [MLAs], can't do that."

Local Government Reform Minister Daniel Allain confirmed he was among the Progressive Conservative MLAs at the hotel last week.