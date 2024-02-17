Man missing in Grande-Digue since Wednesday found dead

A 64-year-old man who went missing after going ice sailing in the southeastern New Brunswick community of Grande-Digue has been found dead, according to an RCMP news release.

Daniel Robichaud was last seen on Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m.

Robichaud's partner, Rachel Strugnell, said she called RCMP at 4 p.m. Wednesday when he didn't return.

He was the subject of an extensive search by police, the Cocagne Fire Department and local ground search and rescue teams.

Strugnell said Robichaud was a retired high school teacher and is well known in the community.