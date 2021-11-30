Why this 18-year-old demands better mental health care for the 'lost year'

Lola Trembath says she will never forget the first time she walked into the adult psychiatric unit at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton.

It was last March, just eight days after her 18th birthday. She was afraid and alone, desperate for help after serious thoughts of self-harm.

"It was a shock because there are some people there who are almost in their 80s, and I was 18," Trembath said.

However, she was familiar with those unhealthy thoughts and knew she needed hospital care.

For four years, Trembath has battled mental health issues. A suicide attempt left her on life support for seven days when she was 16, and she's been admitted to hospital 13 times.

She had been through it all, or so she thought, until she encountered what she considers the harsh environment of 2 Southeast, at the Chalmers.

"[There were] quite a few times when there were other patients that I understand were all not well, but some were verbally abusive to me, so that was not helpful," Trembath said.

"I find the environment plays a big role in making things worse and not necessarily getting better."

Because of a provincial policy, the Chalmers hospital admits 18-year-olds in need of psychiatric care to an adult unit, but Trembath says they should be cared for in a pediatric unit. (Google Maps)

Trembath said she didn't feel safe or supported on the unit. She said she often had to share a room and wasn't comfortable with the fact the showers are in unlocked rooms she described as mostly out of view from the nurses' station.

She recounted one incident she found particularly frightful, when a woman entered her room and refused to leave.

Trembath's parents want the provincial government to change the pediatric age range to include 18-year-olds — a concept supported by New Brunswick's deputy child and youth limit for advocate.

"I understand there has to be an age that things have to switch off and on, but 18, especially when you're dealing with mental illness, I don't think it's fair," said her mother, Natalie Way.

Way calls it the "lost year."

"It's her brain that is sick, and I don't think that's an adequate age for her to be able and have to make decisions on her own and advocate for herself."

During Trembath's previous admissions to the pediatric unit, her psychiatrist, psychologist and parents were able to visit and provide wraparound care. Her parents say that's not happening on the adult floor, where she has been admitted three times this year, most recently last week.

The situation is compounded by the fact that Trembath wasn't able to have visitors because of COVID restrictions.

Lexi Daken of Fredericton, shown here in a player card, took her own life in February after reaching out for help multiple times. (Submitted by Chris Daken)

Even when the hospital allowed what Horizon Health Network calls designated support persons or DSPs, Lola became ineligible as a patient when she turned 18. Pediatrics patients are part of the specified group of patients eligible for DSPs, but adult psychiatric patients are not.

Trembath's father, Jason George, believes health officials should use discretion when it comes to the young and vulnerable.

"In these extraordinary times, they should know based on our history and the case file that we would be a support to her," George said.

In a statement, Horizon Health said its designated support person program is intended to provide eligible patients with an active partner in care.

"Limiting the amount of foot traffic in our hospitals is key in order to keep our most vulnerable patients, as well as our physicians and staff, safe from the risks of COVID-19," spokesperson Kris McDavid said in a statement.

CBC News asked Horizon Health for further comment, as well as the Department of Health, and did not receive a response.

Flexible system

Christian Whalen, the deputy child and youth advocate, strongly agrees that young people shouldn't be cut off from necessary services before they're ready.

"I would question why is that transition happening at 18? And not 19, for instance? In New Brunswick, 19 is the age of majority," Whalen said.

He sympathized with Trembath's situation and said he's heard from many families with similar concerns over the years.

"As an 18-year-old, she should still be able to benefit from some of the specialized services that are available for children and young people," Whalen said.

"And regardless of a particular mental health condition, maybe we need some flexibility, so that we can be avoiding these really hard transitions for young people in times of crisis, and that we can have an adapted, flexible system that meets them where they are and depending on what they need."

He said some European countries are dedicating facilities to care for young people 15 to 25 years old who are struggling with mental health because that's the key age range, when brains are still developing.

"If we can develop services that are tailored and dedicated to that age cohort, then we can give them the best care," Whalen said. "Then we're going to be equipping them, you know, with a path to recovery and helping them manage their disease."

Lexi Daken's legacy

In September, Whalen's office released a report and series of recommendations to the province, following an extensive review of the high-profile death of Lexi Daken. The 16-year-old took her own life after months of reaching out for help and attempting to access services in Fredericton.

The Daken family went public with Lexi's story to provoke change within the mental health system. Chris Daken, Lexi's father, said some parents have since reached out to let him know improvements have been made because of Lexi's legacy.

But he hears from just as many families who are feeling discouraged.

"Some things are probably still the same, which isn't good," Daken said. "But you know, we always have to hope that, you know, things will improve."

Chris Daken with daughter Lexi, when she was about two years old. (Submitted by Chris Daken)

He said a mother of a 16-year-old girl contacted him recently to describe what started out as a pleasant experience in the emergency department and deteriorated into a bureaucratic mess. He said the teen's referral was sent to the wrong place.



"It's basically what happened to Lexi, and she had to go through a lot of channels to get her daughter into psychiatric care," Daken said.

According to Whalen, complaints about access to hospital-based care and quality of health care routinely make up about 15 to 20 per cent of cases for the child and youth advocate. He said complaints have increased during the pandemic, especially since announcing the review last spring.

Lola Trembath feels personally connected to Lexi Daken because they battled similar experiences.

"She feels like the lucky one, whereas Lexi wasn't," George said.

"I just think that was a call to action that got a lot of lip service, and there's been no boots on the ground or substantive changes that we've seen so far. I mean, we're still fighting the system even in crisis mode that we are in right now. We're still fighting the system to get the supports we feel necessary, despite everything Lexi and her family went through."

Whalen said the child and youth advocate office is in the monitoring phase of the recommendations.

"We don't want to just put this report out there and, you know, say good luck to the Department of Health. We're going to be tracking and watching what's been done," Whalen said.

If you need help:

CHIMO hotline: 1-800-667-5005 / http://www.chimohelpline.ca

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566.