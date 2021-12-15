New Brunswick medical imaging technologists suffering from pandemic burnout

Playing music lightens the mood.

Along with exercise and reading, Crystal Bevans said that's how she takes care of her mental health.

She's worked at the Moncton Hospital for the last 19 years and is the supervisor of the nuclear medicine department. During the pandemic, she said medical radiation technologists have realized just how much they're capable of, and how deep their resilience runs.

But Bevans said resilience can only go so far, and the pandemic has exacerbated a job that was already mentally taxing. The emotional toll of diagnostic imaging, anger over not being prioritized in the same way as other front-line health-care workers during the pandemic, and staff shortages are all contributing to feelings of exhaustion and burnout.

On top of that, there's guilt. Bevans said the growing backlog of patients who need medical imaging, whether that's ultrasounds, mammograms, X-rays or MRIs, means technologists are seeing cases of diseases that have progressed.

"We have to smile and say have a nice day, knowing inside that their disease, their cancer, has returned, or they've progressed a little bit in where their disease has gone," she said.

In 2020, the most recent year for technologist registrations, there were 548 technologists in New Brunswick, according to the Canadian Association of Medical Radiation Technologists, which also said that number has topped 600 in the past.

Being short on staff was a problem even before the pandemic, said Bevans. A casual position in nuclear medicine, she said, has been posted three times with no applicants.

With dozens of health-care workers self-isolating during the pandemic, technologists have also had to adapt, including working 12-hour shifts, night shifts and using personal protective equipment.

When vaccines were rolling out, Bevans said technologists weren't considered front-line workers and didn't receive vaccination priority status, even though sometimes, a technologist during an X-ray of a COVID-19 patient, for example, would be standing in a room surrounded by people who had received the vaccine to protect themselves from the person lying on the bed.

"It feels like a slap in the face when we know we're providing front-line care to so many of these patients, and yet we're not considered front-line workers," she said.

The fear of COVID-19 subsided for her because it had to, Bevans said. Worrying every day about bringing the coronavirus home to her family, or vice versa, would be too difficult.

But she thinks a lot of people are still running on adrenaline, and it might be a while before the full effects of pandemic burnout are truly known.

"When we take a step back and realize what we've just done and what we've just been through, I think people are going to need a break, and we might see a mass exodus of people retiring early or taking stress leave," she said.

Jennifer Carey, the manager of the Atlantic Canadian arm of the Canadian Association of Medical Radiation Technologists, said the burnout rate has increased among New Brunswick technologists during the pandemic. (Submitted by Jennifer Carey)

Some Horizon Health Network staff are working overtime during March to try and clear a backlog of patients who need scans. At the Oromocto Public Hospital, for example, technicians are hoping to serve an additional 1,100 patients, clearing 42 days of backlog.

Jennifer Carey, the manager of the Atlantic Canadian arm of the Canadian Association of Medical Radiation Technologists, who also previously worked at The Moncton Hospital for 12 years, said the association applauds Horizon's efforts, but they point to a bigger problem.

"When you have a profession that is already fatigued and taxed, using the ideas of, 'We'll just work faster, harder, longer,' is not sustainable."

Horizon Health Network did not provide a comment by deadline.

Carey said the association surveyed its members in 2018, then again in 2020. According to those statistics, the rate of burnout among New Brunswick technologists rose by 74 per cent.

There are staffing issues, Carey said, but like Bevans, she also pointed to the mental toll of diagnostic imaging, and technologists who often see truths on their screen they must withhold from their faces.

She said the association is willing to collaborate with health networks in New Brunswick to come up with some long-term solutions, which she said could include more money in the systems and an increase in human resources.