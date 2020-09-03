2 northern mayors resigning to take on new roles at CCNB

Two city mayors in northern New Brunswick will now be working together in leadership roles at Collège communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick and will resign from their positions in municipal government.

Both Bathurst Mayor Paolo Fongemie and Edmundston Mayor Cyrille Simard were appointed to vice-president positions Wednesday with the French-language community college, Fongemie as vice-president of administration services and Simard as vice-president of development.

With the new jobs, both men say they will end their terms as mayor of their cities when the city councils complete the budget process this fall.

While Simard, who has has been mayor in Edmundston since 2012, was not going to run again, his tenure as mayor was extended when the May municipal elections were cancelled for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simard has been self-employed for the past 20 years in training and the education sector.

"So it's a new change. I had a job before and I was my own boss, and now I'm joining a very important organization for New Brunswick and for all the francophone communities specifically."

But Simard said he's proud of what he did as mayor.

"It was a very very exciting adventure in my life being able to support all the community, all the businesses around in achieving their goals.

"You're there to create conditions for the population and for the economy and for the society to improve the quality of life also."

Fongemie, who was elected mayor in 2016, said he was able to fulfil his duties in that role and as the director of the CCNB Bathurst Campus.

"My new responsibilities make it so that a number of elements related to my position are incompatible with my duties as mayor. It is an unfortunate situation, but one where I recognize a choice must be made," he said in a news release issued by the city.

Fongemie said the budget process is important to see through until it is complete.

"This was a most difficult decision to make, but I owe fairness to the citizens of this wonderful city who have offered so much support to me through my mandate."