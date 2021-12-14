19 pediatricians call on province to reinstate mandatory masks in schools

Nineteen New Brunswick pediatricians have written open letter to the government calling for the reinstatement of universal masking in schools and for preschool staff.

Mask mandates in schools were removed last month alongside all other mandatory COVID-19 restrictions.

In response to fear and criticism from the public, Premier Blaine Higgs and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said if the Department of Education wants to reinstate the mandate, it can.

However, Education Minister Dominic Cardy said it's up to "the experts" to make that decision, not politicians like himself.

"When [scientists and experts] have something to tell us, they need to speak up," he told a news conference Wednesday.

The 19 pediatricians took the minister up on his offer.

"We do not believe we are out of the woods yet with the COVID-19 pandemic," they wrote.

Dominic Cardy, minister of education and early childhood development, previously said he will not make the masking debate political, and will leave it up to the 'experts.' (Jonathan Collicott/CBC)

In their letter sent to Cardy, Higgs, Russell and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard, the doctors said COVID-19 is an airborne virus, and masking and vaccination are proven protections against transmission and severity of infection.

"Given the importance of school for child development and well-being, we strongly recommend returning to continuous mask use indoors for the rest of the academic year, so that students and staff can remain healthy and attend," the doctors wrote.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick database, there are 55 pediatricians and pediatric specialists based in New Brunswick. The 19 who signed the letter are mainly general pediatricians, but include neonatologists and pediatric neurologists.

The letter says cases and hospitalizations remain high, and ongoing staff shortages in health care and education settings are causing significant disruptions.

"In addition to protecting children, many health-care and education workers are parents, and this will help moderate the number of workers off due to infection or exposure," the letter said.

The doctors also said reinstating mask mandates in school would allow more time to improve vaccination rates in the five-to-11 age group and better understand the timeline of repeat infections.

The doctors pointed to Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, which have all kept masking requirements in schools.

"Reinstating mask mandates in school and child-care settings is not only the most responsible course of action, it is also consistent with measures in the other three Atlantic provinces," they wrote.

The letter said the Nova Scotia Pediatric Pandemic Advisory Group, which is made up of pediatric specialists from the IWK Health Centre and surrounding communities, also agrees that mandatory masking in schools should continue.

"We are requesting the same for our children," the doctors wrote.

CBC is awaiting a response from Public Health and Cardy.