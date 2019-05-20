New Moncton marathon will give runners their long-distance fix

Organizers of a new marathon planned for Moncton say they hope runners disappointed by the cancellation of the long-running Legs For Literacy will flock to their race for their running fix this fall.

Colin McQuade, Lindsay Laltoo and other members of the Greater Moncton Running Club began planning the new Resurgo marathon in March, before Legs for Literacy was cancelled for this fall.

"It is important for us to have a marathon in our backyard," said McQuade. "We want a marathon locally."

McQuade noted anyone who had been training for this year's Legs marathon in October may find it difficult to shift gears for the new race on Sept. 8, because there's less time to prepare. 18 weeks is often the recommended training time for a marathon.

'Nice overview'

Laltoo said there will be some familiar terrain for people who have done Legs for Literacy in the past. The race will start and finish at the Chocolate River Station in Riverview, and will incorporate the trails systems in both Moncton and Dieppe.

Organizers of the Resurgo marathon say they think there is room for two marathons in the city, especially since they are almost 2 months apart. They're hoping Legs for Literacy returns in the future. (Submitted by Colin McQuade)

"It will be a nice overview of the three municipalities for sure," Laltoo said, adding it should be a speedy course, with just one hill.

Organizers are now in the process of getting the course certified to be approved by Athletics Canada to count as a course that will qualify runners for the Boston Marathon. After that hurdle, they may seek certification as a half-marathon as well.

"Our big concern right now obviously is for the marathon to be a successful event, so we'll have to look at crowding on the trail," Laltoo said.

Laltoo said they're getting great feedback about the race so far, and are still seeking dozens of volunteers. People can sign up by going to their website.