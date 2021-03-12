New Brunswick man charged with murder following deadly hit and run

A New Brunswick man is facing a murder charge following a deadly hit and run Friday morning in Moncton.

Anthony Miller, 21, of Cap-Pelé was arrested by RCMP on Friday morning, according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette.

"The vehicle that was involved in the homicide was also recovered by police."

Codiac RCMP in Moncton say they found 19-year-old Javin Melanson of Moncton dead when they responded to a report of a hit and run at around 3:50 a.m. on Friday outside of Dooly's pool hall.

Investigators ruled it a homicide and an investigation with the force's major crimes unit was started.

The investigation, coupled with information provided by the public, led to Miller's arrest later in the day.

"Everything happened really quickly," said Ouellette.

Ouellette said the arrest was completed without incident.

RCMP officers are shown at the scene on Friday morning. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Miller appeared before Moncton provincial court via tele-remand on Saturday and was charged with second-degree murder, according to police.

Miller is scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday at 1:30 pm.

Ouellette wasn't able to say if Miller was previously known to police, or if Miller and Melanson knew each other. He said it appears to be an isolated incident.