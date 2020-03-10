New Brunswick's Department of Social Development has issued a call-out to post-secondary students to provide non-clinical help at long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the department says it's unrelated to a looming strike by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, or to the hundreds of workers who could be placed on unpaid leave Nov. 20 under the province's mandatory vaccination policy if they're not fully vaccinated and don't have a medical exemption.

"The call is to respond to needs because of the outbreaks [and] all the additional pressures that have been [placed] on the long-term care facilities," said spokesperson Robert Duguay.

Long-term care homes are facing staffing shortages because some workers are off sick, while and others are off isolating after being identified as close contacts of positive cases, he said.

"And here we are to provide some relief."

As of Oct. 20, members of the provincial rapid outbreak management team, also known as PROMT, were dealing with active COVID outbreaks in 11 "vulnerable settings," most in long-term care homes.

The need for the students is "immediate" and the department feels it will be for the duration of the pandemic, said spokesperson Rebecca Howland.

Students might help long-term care homes in the same way the Red Cross has helped PROMT, she said, "by providing non-clinical support with residents' nutritional support, light cleaning and [promoting] the health and well-being of residents."

The department is not looking for a specific number of students at this point, said Howland.

"We are building a pool of available resources."

If you are kind, caring and have a passion for helping others this may be an opportunity for you. - Social Development jobs posting

Employment will be "conditional upon agreement to provide record that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19," according to the jobs posting shared with students through universities and community colleges.

The department is seeking students to work in long-term care homes in the Moncton, Bathurst, Perth-Andover and Grand Falls areas, the posting says.

"GNB needs your help in caring for our vulnerable population," it states.

"If you are kind, caring and have a passion for helping others this may be an opportunity for you."

The work will include relief work in non-clinical care, as well as screening, food delivery and sitting with residents.

Wages will vary, based on the student's year of study, but $17 per hour appears to be the starting rate.

The shifts available are four days on, four days off, Monday through Sunday.

Union unaware, concerned

Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions, was unaware the department is seeking students to fill positions, but she was not surprised.

"It just goes to support our arguments, even pre-pandemic, what we were facing in a staffing crisis. And now because of the pandemic, we can see that our members are exhausted and burnt-out."

In the past 18 months, the sector has lost roughly 300 workers, Teare said.

She's "extremely disappointed" the government is looking to "fill those voids at the last minute" and "really concerned" that it's turning to students.

Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions, said the $17 an hour being offered to students to work in long-term care homes is not enough, noting an entry-level position pays more than $18. (Lauren Bird/CBC archive)

Although non-clinical care, such as having conversations with residents, combing their hair, or playing cards with them, plays a vital role in their emotional well-being, many residents have complex needs and it's the clinical side that's "extremely understaffed," she said.

"We need our skilled and our professional [workers] in there to be able to properly assess and to provide the care that's necessary," not just "bodies."

Howland said the department is "looking at all possible options to assist in providing more resources."

She noted New Brunswick has 546 long-term care homes.

"While not all homes require additional support staff now, we feel it is critical to have a list of available people, including interested post-secondary students, to help should the need arise."