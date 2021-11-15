Aging New Brunswick lobster fishermen fight to be able to sell licences

Michel Arseneau's fishing career spans nearly seven decades, beginning in the days when traps were made by hand and there was no winch to pull them off the ocean floor.

Today, the 84-year-old from Petit-Rocher is still lobster fishing. The physically demanding work is getting hard, but he plans to keep going until he can sell or transfer his licence.

But federal regulations say the licence will cease to be when Arseneau dies.

"It's marked on the paper, it's marked in the book that when I die, it goes," he said. "And I don't want to accept that."

Arseneau is one of about 80 Category B lobster-licence holders in the Maritimes, including about 50 in New Brunswick. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans created that new classification in 1976 as a conservation strategy.

It put fishermen who held employment outside the fishery under tighter restrictions. They are restricted to 75 to 90 traps, depending on the area, and their licences cannot be sold or transferred to family members.

'It was an injustice'

Many Category B fishermen believed at the time the Category B licence was established that they could always move back to Category A, a full commercial licence, if they lost work outside fishing. But that was never permitted, and today those licences cannot be sold or passed down to future generations.

Arseneau, who has worked in a mine, said one of his three sons might have fished if those restrictions hadn't been in place. It prevented lobster fishing from reaching a third generation of his family.

"It was an injustice," he said in an interview. "We were told in 1976 that whenever we retired, or got off of work, or lost our job we could upgrade."

He and other Category B licence holders and their families say fishing income helped them get by when other employment became precarious.

Aging N.B. lobster fishermen want to be able to sell or transfer licences 4:50 A decades-old Department of Fisheries and Oceans policy means some lobster licences will expire upon death. Fishermen and their families say they depend on the fishery for income — and are lobbying for the restriction to change. 4:50

At the kitchen table in his Petit-Rocher home, about 20 kilometres north of Bathurst, the fisherman flipped through black and white photographs from his early days on the water.

Arseneau proudly showed off a prize-winning codfish, caught when he was 20 years old. While fishing might be more challenging, it's still a passion and way of life to this day, he said.

"I used to give experience to my boys, to my cousins, to my immediate family from the start. Everyone would come onto my boat to give them a chance to learn, and give them a taste of how the fishing would be good."

Pushing for to be able to sell

Many Category B fishermen have advocated a modification of the restrictions for decades, sending letters and attending meetings with federal ministers.

Now, there's a renewed push to make that happen. The licence holders have banded together across the Maritimes to back a formal lobbying effort.

Michel Samson of Cox and Palmer, the law firm working with the group, said the issue is pressing because of the age of the fishermen. Five have died within the last year.

Michel Arseneau’s three brothers are pictured with wooden lobster traps they built by hand. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

"There really hasn't been any review of this policy to see if it still warrants the restrictions that have been placed on these licences, and that's our message today," he said. "It's now 50 years later, it's time to end the punishment for these fishermen."

A commercial Category A lobster licence is valuable. Depending on the area, they can sell for anywhere from $800,000 to more than $1 million.

That means a Category B licence could be worth upwards of $300,000, since it allows for one-third of the amount of traps under Category A. Fishermen in both classifications have to pay the same insurance and docking expenses.

Lobster fishing is at the heart of the local economy in the Acadian village of Petit-Rocher, where licences have been passed down for several generations. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Category B fishermen say allowing their licences to be sold would make fishing more accessible — as Category A licences have become unaffordable.

Samson said many of the fishers couldn't make a living from lobster alone, picking up work to make ends meet.

"The jobs that they may have had in the 1960s and '70s, if we talked about those wages today, I don't think anyone would say they were earning a high income outside of the fishery," he said.

No plans to revisit restrictions, DFO says

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans said Category B licences allow for modest harvesting and are held by people with a "historical attachment" to the fishery but are not dependent on it for income.

"This approach both enables access to the fishery to those with historic ties to the fishery and contributes to DFO's conservation, social, cultural and economic objectives, including the long-term sustainability of the lobster populations," spokesperson Krista Peterson wrote in an email.

Information Morning - Moncton 6:48 A group of aging New Brunswick fishermen is pushing for the ability to sell off or transfer their licences to the next generation. The CBC’s Alexandre Silberman travelled to Petit-Rocher, near Bathurst, to bring us the story. 6:48

Today, the lobster population in the Gulf of St. Lawrence is healthy and growing with the help of warm waters.

Paul Jagoe is a lobster fisherman in Clifton, on New Brunswick's north shore. He's been fishing on his 89-year-old father's licence as a substitute operator, which is permitted when the holder is ill.

Paul Jagoe, 61, is a substitute operator under his father’s Category B licence. (Alexandre Silberman)

"When my father goes, that's it, that licence goes," he said. "And that wasn't supposed to be the case. But those changes were made behind closed doors and we weren't told about it."

Jagoe started going out in the boat with his father when he was five years old and wrapped up in a blanket. It's been a part of his life as long as he can remember.

Now, he's worried about losing access to the licence when his father dies.

"It's pressing, like, right now, right now. There was just a man in my community that passed away and was buried last week. He was 89 years old. Now his son may not be able to fish next spring."

With the season wrapped up for the year, the fishers have turned their attention to lobbying, collecting binders of documents and records from over the past 45 years.

Michel Arseneau explains how the design of a trap catches a lobster when it enters. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

Arseneau's traps are neatly stacked and tucked away behind his home, which overlooks the ocean. Dozens of buoys and coils of rope, some 50 years old, are stored in his weathered white shed.

The gear is ready for putting his boat back on the water early next year. With help on the boat, Arseneau thinks he can keep going for several years.

But he plans to keep fighting to be left with something after decades in the fishery.