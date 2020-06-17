The government wants you to take that wine bottle home

There is a future where you won't have to hide your half-finished bottle of wine in your purse because you don't want to get too tipsy on date night.

On Tuesday, the province proposed amendments to the Liquor Control Act changing how to sell liquor and how people can consume it.

One of the proposed amendments, which passed second reading with no opposition Wednesday, would make it legal for restaurants to seal an open bottle of wine for people to take home.

"We will also allow for carrying or conveyance of previously opened liquor that has been closed or resealed, and we would allow for the carrying or conveyance of liquor from a residence to another residence," said Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart at the legislature Wednesday.

Under the existing rules, people had to leave the bottle behind, conceal it and sneak away with it (illegally), or drink the whole bottle.

Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart says the amendments would bring New Brunswick's liquor laws closer to the rest of Canada. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

This is the first time the act has been amended in twelve years, according to government spokesperson Shawn Berry.

Luc Erjavec, the Atlantic vice-president of Restaurants Canada, said this is proposal restaurants would get behind.

"It's something that's done in a number of provinces and it's just socially responsible," he said. "If you order a bottle of wine and you have a glass, it's probably more responsible to put the cork in it and take it home than try and finish a bottle."

Italian By Night owner Elizabeth Rowe is glad to see this step, but said it's quite late compared to other provinces.

"What's new and progressive for New Brunswick right now is an old story for other provinces in Canada," she said. "So we're a little bit behind but it's great to see that the province is being progressive in their thinking."

Her Saint-John-area restaurant serves couples who may not finish the bottle, and have to leave it behind. She said they would not allow customers to take bottles out of the restaurant because "our liquor licence is on the line." The amendment, if it passes, would change that.

"To be able to take that bottle would be really good for them, and they'd be more apt to order the full bottle," she said.

Urquhart said this proposal is supposed to bring New Brunswick up to speed

"All I'm trying to do is slowly catch up," he said. "I don't ever expect the liquor laws in the province to to be the front runner."

Other permanent changes

Schools, daycares and workplaces have all been transformed by COVID-19, but the Liquor Control Act might have been the last thing on people's mind when considering the permanent impacts of the pandemic.

If this proposal passes, restaurants will be allowed by law to sell alcohol with takeout. It was a temporary allowance at first, to help keep businesses going while recovering form the economic damage of a months-long COVID-19 shutdown.

Erjavec said being able to sell alcohol with takeout has had a positive impact on 56 per cent of the businesses his organization surveyed.

"It's something we've worked with the government of New Brunswick on and I think it will be beneficial for customers and the restaurant owner," he said.

"Making permanent the ability to sell alcohol with takeout and delivery responds to the way customers want it to be served."

It's been a long time since New Brunswick's Liquor Control Act has been amended, says Luc Erjavec, Atlantic vice president of Restaurants Canada. (CBC)

One of the other amendments would allow underage cashiers and servers to checkout customers buying alcohol.

"As long as they're under adult supervision ... a waiter, a waitress or a cashier or whoever is on the cash we do not feel has to be legal age."

Another amendment will allow organizations to apply for more than two special events licences a year.

Urquhart also said the changes would allow people to bring their own wine to a restaurant, and may or may not have to pay a corking fee to do so.