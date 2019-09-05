Brenda Murphy named New Brunswick's new lieutenant-governor

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of Brenda Murphy as the new lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick.

Murphy, of the greater Saint John area, is a longtime social justice advocate and a former municipal councillor.

"Ms. Murphy has decades of experience advancing gender equality and helping to lift people out of poverty," Trudeau said in a statement on Thursday.

"I know she will continue to make important contributions to the future of her province and our country and serve the people of New Brunswick well as their new lieutenant governor."

Murphy's appointment comes after the death of the former lieutenant-governor, Jocelyne Roy Vienneau, last month following a battle with cancer. Vienneau was 63.

Murphy will become the 32nd lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick.

She led the Saint John Women's Empowerment Network for two decades and has served on advisory councils on poverty and the status of women at the federal and provincial levels.

She also served three terms as a municipal councillor in Grand Bay-Westfield and has volunteered with a variety of organizations supporting housing, justice, and equality for women.

Lieutenant governors are appointed by Julie Payette, the Governor General of Canada, on the recommendation of the prime minister. They serve terms of at least five years.