Government program that made controversial library appointment under review

The New Brunswick government is reviewing the internal program that the new head of the provincial public library service was appointed under, says the minister of post-secondary education, training and labour.

Trevor Holder made the announcement in the legislature Friday in response to questions from Green Party Leader David Coon who said he was "appalled" by the appointment of Kevin Cormier as executive director, given his apparent lack of library training or experience.

"I bet he doesn't even have a library card," said Coon.

"Will the minister … admit that this was a mistake and ensure someone with a background that would qualify them for this job, such as a master's degree in library science, for example, is hired to run our important public library service?" he asked, prompting applause.

The government's decision to put Cormier in charge of the province's 64 public libraries has become the focus of a widespread public discussion since CBC News reported on his Feb. 18 appointment to the position, which pays $114,000 annually.

The job posting listed "essential qualifications" as a master's degree in library and/or information studies from an American Library Association-accredited program, as well as a minimum of eight years of related work experience.

Cormier's LinkedIn profile lists his education as a single year at York University's Schulich School of Business in Toronto (2005) and two years at the Moncton Flight College (1998-2000).

He spent the past year at the government's Executive Council Office and previously served seven years as the CEO of Kings Landing historical settlement near Fredericton.

A combination of education, training and experience may be considered, the ad said.

Green Party Leader David Coon said Friday a recent report found library users are 'overwhelmingly satisfied' with the service they receive and in order to maintain a strong service, he contends it must be run by someone with the appropriate qualifications. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Holder, who is responsible for libraries, reiterated Friday that he has "complete confidence" in the controversial appointment made by his former deputy minister Sadie Perron under the Corporate Talent Management Program.

The program provides current and aspiring executives in the upper pay bands with opportunities to further develop their competencies within and/or outside their current department.

"It has been used throughout the years to move people around throughout government and that's exactly what happened here," said Holder.

"Now having said that, I understand there's some public concern here and that's why the premier [and] myself have spoken to the Department of Human Resources and we're actually currently having a review of the talent management program just to make sure that it does what it's supposed to do," he said.

"And if there can be any improvements made to that program, we will do that."

Remains mum on qualifications

Cormier has not responded to numerous requests for an interview.

Holder has previously defended the appointment, saying there was no political patronage involved "whatsoever."

But he has declined to discuss Cormier's qualifications, or the qualifications of the 11 people who applied for the job when it was initially posted as an open competition.

"What I would suggest is that New Brunswickers give this individual the time to prove himself," Holder had said.

Labour Minister Trevor Holder says he has never publicly talked about any civil servant's qualifications and he's 'not about to start now.' (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Two days later, Mount Allison University's library council wrote a letter to Holder, calling the appointment "unjustifiable."

Any professional librarian position in Canada requires a master's-level degree, according to the Sackville-based group.

The appointment of an executive director who doesn't have a master's — or any university degree, according to his LinkedIn profile — is "troubling and will be damaging to the [New Brunswick Public Library Service], to librarianship as a profession, and to the reputation of our province," the letter alleges.

In effect, your government is telling the people of New Brunswick and the rest of the country that professional knowledge and experience are no longer respected or required. - Mount Allison University Library Council

"In effect, your government is telling the people of New Brunswick and the rest of the country that professional knowledge and experience are no longer respected or required to continue the work of the NBPLS."

The council contends Cormier won't be able to offer any "useful or knowledgeable advice or guidance" regarding library services and programming, or the development of print and digital library collections. It will demoralize staff and make their jobs more difficult to perform, the council said.

It asked Holder to reconsider "this most unfortunate decision."

'This is wrong'

Fredericton resident Maureen McKee is calling on the government to rescind Cormier's appointment.

She was at the legislature Tuesday with one of the placards she purchased, bearing the slogan, "HIGGS LIBRARY APPOINTMENT SHAMEFUL."

McKee has also been busy posting and distributing flyers over the past few weeks, encouraging citizens to "act now," "stand up," and "tell" Premier Blaine Higgs to rescind the appointment.

Fredericton resident Maureen McKee said the government's 'total disregard' for the qualifications in the job posting feels like a 'slap in the face' to New Brunswickers. (Submitted by Maureen McKee)

She has nothing against Cormier personally, she said. And while she's a library user, that's not the main issue for her.

It's the government's "blatant ignoring" of its own job posting and the listed qualifications, she said. "This is wrong."

"Essential — does that word not mean something?" asked McKee, noting the job posting said, "applicants must clearly demonstrate the essential qualifications to be given further consideration."

She finds it "distressing and concerning" the government would show such "total disregard and disrespect for the people of New Brunswick," she said.

Last weekend, McKee posted placards outside the market, calling Kevin Cormier's appointment 'shameful.' (Submitted)

"It's also very disrespectful and devalues the library profession and young people who are going into debt and working hard to get qualifications for different positions."

McKee, who did volunteer work for former Fredericton Liberal MP Matt DeCourcey last year, said she doesn't consider herself particularly political or an activist.

But the 72-year-old retired health care worker, who is a grandmother of six, feels a responsibility to speak up "when something appears to be wrong" to try to create change.

The government is often forced to make difficult decisions in complex situations, she said. But this one, to her, is simple.

She said she remains optimistic the government will show respect for the people of New Brunswick and "make a wrong right."