N.B. Liberals in difficult position, says political expert

Having a minority government in a province can put pressure on a party to find a new leader quickly, according to a political expert.

The New Brunswick Liberal Party hopes to name an interim leader to replace Brian Gallant by mid-February according Jean-Claude D'Amours, the Liberal caucus chair.

Erin Crandall, an assistant professor in Acadia University's politics department, said the province's minority government puts the Liberals in a difficult position.

Hard to plan

"It becomes really difficult to plan for a leadership transition because you don't want to be caught in the middle of a leadership race, or without a leader, or with a lame-duck leader potentially going into an election," she said.

Crandall said a leadership race can change the way a party conducts itself as the official opposition.

"What you might see is it will be easier for the current Conservative government to govern because the Liberal opposition is going to be perhaps interested in holding off trying to bring down this government," she said.

Gallant calls for speedy transition

In a press conference held Friday to announce his upcoming departure as leader, Gallant, the former premier, suggested there is some urgency to find a leader because Premier Blaine Higgs, who has the support of three People's Alliance members, is governing "like he has a majority."

"You can, to a certain extent, govern like you have a majority if the official opposition is not well positioned to take you down and enter into a new election," Crandall said.

"And potentially now with this... if Higgs is indeed governing like he has a majority, he has no reason to stop doing so."

Some names have emerged

Keiller Zed, New Brunswick Liberal Association executive director, said that while no official process for a new or interim leader has begun, some names have emerged.

"We're certainly encouraged by the seeming interests from around the province," Zed said.

Gallant said on Friday he would will cease being the party leader by mid-February when the next caucus meeting is scheduled to be held.

"I'm sure that this is one of the questions that the party leadership is facing right now is the timing of their leadership race because you want to give potential candidates enough time to organize, raise money, present their platforms," Crandall said.

"On the other hand, you want the new leader to be in place before a new election which you know potentially could come much sooner than you would have if it was a majority government."