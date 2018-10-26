20 Liberal MLAs put support for Brian Gallant in writing
Caucus members sign letter saying they'll support Gallant's leadership into next election
All 20 members of Brian Gallant's Liberal caucus signed a letter in support of his continued leadership after he threatened to resign before the throne speech this week, CBC News has learned.
The letter is addressed to the party's provincial executive and says MLAs want Gallant to lead the party, even into the next election.
MLAs signed the letter after Gallant said he would resign as leader on Monday, Oct. 22, just a day before the speech from the throne.
Gallant said he would continue as leader on the condition the entire caucus promised to support his leadership, regardless of the results of an upcoming confidence vote in the legislature, and into the next election.
Our caucus is united behind our leader as we move forward in the hopes of receiving the confidence of the legislature.- Liberal caucus statement
In the provincial election Sept. 24, no party was a clear winner. The Progressive Conservatives won 22 seats, the Liberals won 21 and the Green Party and the People's Alliance each took three.
Leadership review
According to Article 16.1 of the New Brunswick Liberal Association's constitution, if the party fails to win a majority or form a government, an automatic meeting of the board of directors must take place within three months of the election to decide whether to trigger a leadership review.
The Liberal association issued a written statement Friday on Gallant's leadership.
"Our caucus is united behind our leader as we move forward in the hopes of receiving the confidence of the legislature," the statement said.
The legislature will vote on the government's speech from the throne on Friday, Nov. 2. If it doesn't pass, Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy-Vienneau is expected to ask PC Leader Blaine Higgs to form a government.
