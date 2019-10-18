No decision on all-yellow threshold for full legislature to resume, government says

The Higgs government says there's still no decision on how the New Brunswick Legislature will handle the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions, despite assertions by the leader of the Green Party.

David Coon told CBC News this week that sittings of the full legislature are not going to happen as long as any area of the province remains under orange, red or lockdown restrictions.

"Apparently we're not going to do it unless we're all in yellow," Coon said.

But government House leader Glen Savoie says an all-yellow threshold has not be floated "to my knowledge."

The legislature sat last fall even with Zone 2 still under orange restrictions. A large part of the Progressive Conservative caucus and cabinet calls that region home.

So requiring all zones to be in yellow would be a more stringent standard than last fall.

Savoie says last fall's decision was "not a hard and fast rule. COVID is an evolving thing so we have to make sure we're making decisions based on the information and the situation at the time."

He says the risk of new variants of the virus that are more contagious is one example of shifting circumstances.

He did not have an explanation for Coon's claim of an all-yellow requirement. "That may be his opinion but that's certainly not something that has been verified with everybody involved."

Coon says he got his information when Green House leader Megan Mitton reported back on a meeting of all four party House leaders. "I recall how appalled I was when she said this."

If there hasn't been a decision, "that's good if [Savoie] is saying that."

There are currently 313 active cases in the province. This graphic does not reflect a person with COVID-19 whose death was not related to the disease. (CBC News)

None of New Brunswick's seven health zones was in the yellow phase of pandemic restrictions Thursday. Five were in orange, one was in red and one was under an even more restrictive lockdown phase.

If some zones are still not back to yellow next month, Savoie says the government will listen to advice from Public Health, the all-party COVID committee and the legislature's sergeant-at-arms. "There's a whole lot of discussion that has to take place."

The legislature adjourned abruptly last Nov. 24 when two health zones were put into orange-phase restrictions. But it reconvened Dec. 8 despite Zone 2 still being in orange.

During the adjournment, officials scrambled to put a hybrid system in place that allowed some MLAs to participate remotely from their homes or offices, relieving them of the need to travel between their respective health zone and Fredericton.

Opposition to virtual, hybrid sittings

The system was used for some committee meetings but not for full sittings when the assembly reconvened Dec. 8.

Education and Early Childhood Minister Dominic Cardy confirmed at the time that he would have vetoed changes to the legislature rules to allow virtual or hybrid sittings, if it had come to a vote. Such rule changes require the unanimous consent of all MLAs.

"Humans being face-to-face, working together, is part of what makes the legislature so important," Cardy said.

Savoie confirmed that the PC majority will continue to refuse to allow virtual or partially virtual hybrid sittings.

"Government is taking the position that we're not going to use the hybrid system or virtual sittings for the legislature assembly itself, only for committee."

Schedule 'fluid'

In November Higgs said it was not "a big deal" if the legislature had to adjust its sitting schedule by a few weeks but also said MLAs needed "options" for sittings if the pandemic got worse.

Opposition parties have complained that infrequent sittings means a lack of accountability.

The assembly is scheduled to sit for one day on Feb. 12 to give third reading and royal assent to some bills. It will then adjourn again with an expected return March 16 for a provincial budget.

"All things are fluid because of COVID so we may have to alter that as the situation requires," Savoie said.

Two legislature committees are scheduled to meet in February using the hybrid format, with MLAs from the Fredericton area attending in person and others taking part remotely.

The committee on economic policy will study and vote on four government bills next week. The public accounts committee will scrutinize the work of various government departments, agencies and Crown corporations during two weeks of hearings later in the month.