Groups helping victims of intimate partner violence call for 40% increase in funding

New Brunswick organizations that support victims of intimate partner violence say funding hasn't increased in 15 years.

Fiona Williams of the New Brunswick Joint Intimate Partner Violence Committee says places like transition houses have seen little to no increase in funding, and with inflation, workers are becoming burned-out and are unable to meet basic needs.

"We're fundraising for toilet paper," Williams told Information Morning Moncton. "This is what we're talking about."

Williams said seeing the province announce a projected surplus of $487.8 million last month is "frustrating," because so many people are in need.

The committee is calling for a 40 per cent increase in provincial government funding after meeting with the minister responsible for women's equality, Tammy Scott-Wallace and Minister of Social Development Bruce Fitch.

Julia Forgrave, president of N.B. South Central Transition House, and Second Stage Coalition said the province provides only 62 per cent of the funding for her operations.

"The deficit in funding jeopardizes the sectors' ability to provide the essential services for victims of intimate partner violence," Forgrave is quoted as saying in the news release.

In response to a question about whether the province is considering increasing funding to these groups, provincial spokesperson Coreen Enos said the two ministers "are committed to doing more to prevent and respond to violence against women and that involves supporting the work these service providers do."

The emailed statement did not say exactly what the ministers are committed to doing more of.

Williams said the organizations that rely on community support such as transition houses, the second-stage facilities and the domestic violence outreach workers are struggling the most.

These organizations receive core funding from the government, which WIlliams said in some cases hasn't been increased in more than a decade.

Enos said the Department of Social Development allocates $3.85 million to transition houses and provides rent supplements for all second-stage housing units.

Also, the Women's Equality Branch allocates $495,000 for second-stage housing programming and $700,000 to domestic violence outreach programs, Enos said.

Williams said to make up the shortfall, workers rely on fundraising and grants, which are not sure things, and some organizations are having to raise $150,000 a year to make sure their operations can continue.

"It was a struggle before, making ends meet," she said. "But the gap has grown significantly."

She said at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic the challenges were even greater, but federal grants helped them stay afloat.

"It's just — it's a lot to put on the shoulders of people who are… supporting people who've experienced intimate partner violence and then also expecting them to kind of be expert fundraisers."

Williams said underfunded services result in women returning to abusive situations and then back to shelters again.