First Nations community vaccine clinics 'crucial' as third doses rolled out, nurse says

The first booster shot clinics at Indigenous communities are rolling out in the coming weeks.

Kierstan Nissan, a registered nurse at Neqotkuk, also known as Tobique First Nation, said the first third-dose clinic is scheduled for Oct. 28.

On Tuesday the province extended the eligibility requirements to health-care workers and residents of First Nations communities, if six months have passed since they received their second dose. These groups were among the first to be vaccinated in the province's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Nissan said holding vaccine clinics on reserve and in the community is essential to maintaining trust and making sure people have access.

"They want to have someone giving them the information that they trust," she told Shift New Brunswick. "Also, with location and transportation issues that you often see ... it's just so crucial that we have been able to be right in the heart of the community offering this vaccine."

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization, the body that provides advice to the Public Health Agency of Canada, says Indigenous adults should be prioritized because they experience an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 and have limited health-care options.

Patricia Roy, a registered nurse and health director at Pabineau First Nation, said their clinic is scheduled for Nov. 18. Roy said Pabineau, which is 10 kilometres south of Bathurst, is a small community of about 170 people.

Currently, 95 per cent of the residents are fully vaccinated. She said without community clinics, less than 40 per cent would have received their shots.

"About 30, 40 percent of the people are comfortable navigating the internet," she said.

Roy said she was able to reach everyone at the community because health centre staff hit the ground and contacted people directly.

"We devote ourselves to seeking them out," she said.

This could be a lesson for the wider population of New Brunswick when it comes to vaccine holdouts, Roy said.

"They could learn from the way we do it in the First Nations communities," she said. "We have good communication setups. We have ... house-to-house interconnectedness."

Calls already coming in, good turnout expected

Roy said people have already been calling the Pabineau clinic to see how they can get their third dose.

Nissan said she expects a good turnout at Neqotkuk next week.

"We had, you know, all those keeners that came in that really wanted that protection right off the bat. And I think we'll be getting that group again," Nissan said.

Between March and April this year, roughly 600 people at Neqotkuk got their first and second dose. Close to 800 band members are fully vaccinated, Nissan said.

The clinic will be appointment based, and people can make appointments up to Wednesday of next week. The clinic will still accept walk-ins depending on dose availability, and people who need their first or second dose will also be served.