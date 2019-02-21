New Brunswick moves toward mandatory immunization for students

The New Brunswick government introduced legislative amendments Friday that would make medical exemptions the only acceptable reason for children in public schools and licensed early learning and child care centres not to be immunized, starting Sept. 1, 2021.

The amendments to the Education Act and the Public Health Act come amid a measles outbreak in the Saint John health region, where 12 cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease have been confirmed.

"Our highest priority is the health and safety of New Brunswick students," Dominic Cardy, minister of education and early childhood development minister, said in a statement.

"These changes will help make sure as many children as possible are vaccinated and help protect the most vulnerable members of society."

Under the proposed changes, students already enrolled or being admitted for the first time would have to either provide proof of immunization or a medical exemption form signed by a medical professional.

All non-medical exemptions would be removed from the mandatory immunization requirements.