Canada's minister of immigration says New Brunswick is leading the country in immigration efforts.

In an interview with CBC's Harry Forestell, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen said the Atlantic Immigration Pilot program has been most successful in New Brunswick.

"New Brunswick was always ahead of the game," said Hussen. "I think they understood faster than the other provinces the capacity the potential of this program to address the particular labour market and skills shortage right here in New Brunswick."

The Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program identifies employers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador who need skilled workers, and reduces permanent residence application times to less than six months.

New Brunswick has brought more than 780 new skilled immigrants to the province under the program in 2018 and a total of almost 1,500 since the program started in 2017. Some of the newcomers brought their families with them.

"New Brunswickers have in their DNA a welcoming spirit and the understanding of the power of immigration to enhance the ... local community's economy, culture and the diversity here," said Hussen. "I'm very very impressed with what's going on on the ground."

Room for expansion

Hussen said Canada is "very careful" in terms of managing growth in immigration numbers, but there's room to expand in New Brunswick.

About a year and a half into the federal government's Atlantic Immigration Pilot, New Brunswick is outpacing other provinces in the region when it comes to attracting immigrants. Colleen Kitts-Goguen spoke with Kelly Toughill who's been looking at the numbers for the Public Policy Forum. 8:44

There will be a 33 per cent increase in the number of people who can apply through the provincial nominee stream, and he said the Atlantic Immigration Pilot Project will be extended for two more years.

Refugee acceptance

New Brunswick has received more Syrian refugees, per capita, than any other province or territory in Canada.

Hussen said the newcomers have enhanced the local demographics and economy, especially in light of the aging population. But he acknowledged that retaining those newcomers is a challenge.

"Sometimes they move because of a lack of services or a lack of adequate language classes. We need to do better," he said. "There is no one solution to all of this but I think settlement and integration services availability is one of the factors."