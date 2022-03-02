Hit the road, shack: Ice-fishing season comes to an end March 14

It's time to pack up the shack.

The provincial government has ordered all ice-fishing shelters to be taken off New Brunswick waterways by March 14.

People have just under two weeks of bundled-up fishing left, if they don't see signs of melting before then.

The season would normally end March 31, but fluctuating temperatures are forcing an early close, Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman said in a news release.

"We do not want what is on the ice to end up in the river or lake after spring melt, so please take everything with you and keep our province green," he is quoted as saying in the news release.

Ice-fishing is still going on in Rothesay this week, but the season will end early. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

In Rothesay, dozens of shacks, tents and trucks were on the Kennebecasis River by the Renforth Wharf on Tuesday. Some anglers were drilling new holes, while others were packing up.

Les Weir, who was fishing for smelt with his brother, grandson and a fishing buddy, said it had been a good day. The previous few days had been quiet, but the crowd seemed to have returned, he said.

"We call ourselves avid outdoor sportsmen," he said. "We just like to get out, take the day off ... and just go fishing."